Paul Hurd

As of last Friday (July 14, 2023), the Louisiana legislature did what it needed to do, to conduct a “Veto Session” to constitutionally reconsider the merits of the twenty-eight (28) specific legislative bills passed by that Legislature and vetoed by Governor John Bel Edwards. Also, there are numerous individual appropriations by the Legislature that were “line item” vetoed by the Governor. Every bill and every appropriation vetoed by the Governor would had become law, if the Governor had left each legislative act, and each line item appropriation alone. Instead, each vetoed bill and appropriation is canceled by the Governor, unless both the House and the Senate again support each vetoed item by a margin of two-thirds of the members in both the State House and State Senate. Such a “two-third vote” on a bill or appropriation is known as a “Veto Override.” Many of the vetoed bills passed with margins that will support a Veto Override, but the approval votes must be cast again in the Veto Session. The “2023 Regular Veto Session” started Tuesday (July 18, 2023) and must adjourn before Sunday (July 23, 2023).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.