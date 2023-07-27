I grew up listening to classical music. That’s all I played in my truck when I was living in the small town of Ferriday. You know what I mean. My list of classical masterpieces were by Louisiana singers included melodies from the likes of Jerry Lee Lewis, Mickey Gilley, Lainey Wilson, and Tim McGraw. They all came from my part of the state in Northeast, Louisiana. Yep, I Iove country music.
