As an attorney who handles Louisiana successions routinely in my practice I have seen, on numerous occasions, what could happen if a person dies without a will — what we call intestate.
For example, I’ve seen surviving spouses kicked out of their home, banks accounts frozen, and surviving minor children ending up with a ner-do-well uncle to raise them. I’ve seen the surviving spouse who is not the mother of the children be kicked of the home that she helped build because of hard feelings between the kids, who never came to see their dad, using the law as a weapon to inflict financial harm that could have been avoided if only the deceased had taken time to prepare a will that is valid in Louisiana.
In Louisiana, there are two will forms: olographic and notarial. The olographic will must be written entirely by the maker (not typed) and must be dated and signed at the end by the maker. The notarial will has other legal requirements, but is much easier to probate, as a general rule, than the olographic will. Your attorney can help you with this.
If you have a will, you can decide how the property that you worked for during your life will be distributed upon your death. If you die without a will, your property will be distributed according to Louisiana’s inheritance laws. The law will determine who gets your property after your death, not you. Those laws know nothing about the state of affairs in your family. If you die without a will, the law may give your property to someone you don’t have a good relationship with, and it can completely ignore someone you want to take care of. With a will you can include someone the inheritance laws would leave out. The easiest way to solve this problem is to leave a will that is valid according to Louisiana law.
You can name an executor. This person is responsible for administering your estate to make sure your last wishes are carried out. Without a will, the court will appoint someone to follow the law, not your wishes. Preparing a valid will gives you the opportunity to name someone you know and trust to perform your last wishes.
If you have minor children, with a will, you can name the “person(’s) “who would care for your children. If a parent dies and the other is living, the surviving parent will care for your minor children. But what if both parents die, or if one parent has predeceased the other? If that happens and you have not named someone in a valid will, the court will decide who will raise your children. You know your children better than a court, so it’s best you make that decision so that your children don’t end up in the wrong hands.
Another issue regarding minor children, you cannot leave money to minor children. That money will have to go into a trust that will be managed by an adult. If you die without a will, the court will decide who is the best person to manage their money. With a will, you can name someone as a trustee you trust to ensure that their money is preserved for those children and spent on those children in the way you want the money spent.
Don’t wait any longer. When you pass away, the chance for you to take care of your loved ones will have passed. The result will be a great deal of unnecessary stress and expense for your family.
Leaving a valid will is your last chance to be there for your family, at a time when they need you the most.
Brian Harkins is an attorney in West Monroe.
