Ash Wednesday arrived this week. It marked the first day of the Lenten Season observed by many Christians as the 40 days preceding Easter.
The time period recalls the 40-day fast of Jesus in the wilderness after his baptism, as well as the 40-day fast of Moses on Mount Sinai. Its themes include self-examination, penitence and preparation for the events of Holy Week.
At Ash Wednesday services, ashes are applied to the forehead as a symbolic reminder of the words “you are dust and to dust you shall return.” They remind congregants of their mortality and foreshadow the promises of the coming Resurrection.
While Lent is a Christian liturgical season, penitence is a powerful human theme across many spiritual traditions. The English word has its origins in the Latin “paenitere,” meaning to “cause or feel regret.” It shares the same root as “penance,” or atonement — similar to the themes of the highest of Jewish holidays, Yom Kippur and the Islamic month of fasting, Ramadan.
For many, the season is marked with personal sacrifice. It is a time for giving up excess in the form of food, drink or activities that detract us from the process of self-reflection. The idea is to give up something that is difficult to let go of, even if it makes us cranky or uncomfortable.
For anyone who has tried to give up sugar or caffeine or tobacco, there is literally a chemical adjustment in our bodies when we give up something we have become dependent on. But often once we get through the “detox” stage, we find we feel better, sleep better and are more focused.
Or Lenten sacrifice could be of something we ingest mentally instead of physically. Many Americans would find it a challenge to go 40 days without watching TV, playing computer games or Facebooking. Or how about 40 days without eating out, using credit cards or spending the evening on the couch? When each family member chooses to give up something, families can find closeness in “sweating it” out together.
Once we’ve lived without them, we realize, sometimes embarrassedly, how much time our habits really consume. Our sacrifices free us for activities we may have previously complained we didn’t have enough time for: family dinners, reading, nature walks, letter-writing, the arts, community service.
Lent — the word originates with a Teutonic word for springtime — can also be a time of spring-cleaning, of dusting out the cobwebs in the brain that cloud our perspective and keep us from seeing things as they are. The season gives us permission to keep our lives simple and uncluttered, a feat modern Americans seem to find especially challenging.
When our minds grow quiet, we are able to feel what’s in our hearts more intensely. We are able hear others more clearly. We are able to see the beauty around us more vividly. Most of all, Lent reminds us that life is short. What will we make of it? What will we give up during the next 40 days, and what new things will we choose to keep with us once the redemption of Easter is past?
— Daily Press
