Law-abiding voters in Ouachita Parish must decide in the April 30 election whether they wish to live and work in a community where there exist a prison to house hardened criminals, especially those who have been emboldened by Gov. John Bel Edwards’ and the Louisiana Legislature’s misguided efforts to water down the very laws that once ensured the worst among us remained locked up and segregated from an otherwise civilized society under the rubric of criminal justice reform.
That is the gist of what is at stake in the April 30 election when voters will decide whether to renew a 9.2-mill property tax that largely pays for operating Ouachita Correctional Center. Early voting for the April 30 election commenced April 16 and will end April 23. Early voting is held at two locations — the Registrar of Voters office at the Ouachita Parish Public Health Unit on DeSiard Street in Monroe and at the West Ouachita Senior Center on North 7th Street in West Monroe.
On the books and levied for years, the 9.2-mill property tax generates roughly $11 million annually for the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office to spend operating OCC. All in, it costs roughly $17 million a year to run the parish prison, which is owned by the Ouachita Parish Police Jury but operated by the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office bears the lion’s share of the expenses to operate the prison. That’s where the $11 million from the 9.2-mill property tax comes into play. Without the revenues generated by the 9.2-mill tax, the Sheriff’s Office would be forced to slash expenses at the prison, including laying off correctional officers who keep a watchful eye on inmates. With fewer correctional officers on hand at OCC, the Sheriff’s Office would be forced to drastically reduce the number of inmates housed at the parish prison and put them back on the streets. As of last week, there were more than 1,100 inmates at OCC.
A week has not passed recently without this newspaper reporting about another incident or incidents in this community in which law enforcement officers were called upon to clean up the carnage left in the wake of an out-of-control criminal element wreaking havoc in one area or another in Ouachita Parish. Those incidents ranged from drug deals that soured to gang shootouts to a horde of thugs firing a weapon or weapons at a Monroe police officer. Imagine living in Ouachita Parish if the Monroe and the West Monroe police departments, the Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police did not have OCC at their disposal to book criminals into jail. Imagine what Ouachita Parish’s criminal element would believe it could get away with if they discovered the parish prison could only house a few hundred inmates, at best.
If you believe crime is a problem now, rest assured it would get much worse if OCC became a miniature lock-up. Instead of criminals being locked up at the parish prison, you would encounter them in your living room in the privacy of your own home.
It is impossible to adequately articulate how important it is for voters to renew the 9.2-mill property tax for the parish prison. Bluntly put, the lives of a law-abiding public, their children and their grandchildren are on the line.
