For roughly two decades Lanny James was a fixture on television sets throughout northeast Louisiana.
As sports director and anchor for KNOE TV8 in Monroe, James provided coverage of high school and college sports in a manner unmatched by his peers elsewhere in Louisiana and beyond. The Big L, as James was known, passed way Feb. 2. He was 82.
Like many of his generation in the broadcasting business, James kicked off his career in radio, first working as a disc jockey at KLPL in Lake Providence. By the mid-1960s he moved WRBC radio in Jackson, Miss., where he juggled spinning records and delivered the news and sports reports. A couple of years later he transitioned to television, initially at WJTV in Jackson.
James arrived at KNOE in Monroe in 1969, starting out as a news and sports reporter. By 1974, he had transitioned to sports full-time and began anchoring KNOE’s sports report in the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. broadcasts.
Along the way, James launched Sportscope, delivering the scores and highlights of high school football contests in the region every Friday night in football season beginning around 10:20 p.m. It was must-see TV.
In the mid-1980s before ESPN and its sister stations began broadcasting just about every college football game imaginable, LSU football games not aired on “regular” TV could be found on Tigervision. Of course, LSU tapped James to anchor the broadcasts.
James also hosted playback shows for the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters and Northeast Louisiana University’s football Indians (now called the ULM Warhawks). At various points in his illustrious career James served as the play-by-play announcer for radio broadcast of a number of high school football teams including Neville High School and Ouachita Parish High School. His last radio gig in the region was doing the play-by-play announcing for the Mangham Dragons. His color man was the late Mark Rainwater. They made a great team.
James came along during the heyday of local television broadcasting. It was a period in time when KNOE dominated the television market in northeast Louisiana. Every week day, James was there, on television, informing viewers about the latest happenings in high school, college and professional sports.
Often, James’ reports included interviews with local ball coaches and local athletes, all receiving their moment in the limelight thanks to James.
James was fair, straight forward and he didn’t pull punches. He was a professional.
There will never be another local broadcaster like Lanny James. He was the gold standard.
