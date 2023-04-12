The regular legislative session that began Monday will be unlike any regular session in Gov. John Bel Edwards’ two terms in office, which end in January 2024.
EDITORIAL: Lawmakers should exercise caution
- The Ouachita Citizen
-
-
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Winnsboro woman renovates for future generations
- WWII soldier finds way home after 80 years
- Graves, Hogan accept PWO offers from ULM
- Glenwood hospital: ‘No plans to sell’
- Additional arrest, bond set for Ferriday murder
- MARTIN: Arledge became a West Monroe legend with defensive schemes
- Ouachita sends 3 hoopers to Southern Shreveport
- Churches disaffiliate with United Methodist
- West Monroe's Arledge steps down as head coach
- OCS' Trichel strikes out 10 in victory over St. Frederick
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
READ MORE
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
CommuniHealth Services plans to open a school-based health center at Ouachita Parish High Sc… Read moreSchool-based health center to open at Ouachita Parish High School
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
The Soignier family of West Monroe is set to appear on the popular television game show “Fam… Read moreWM family to appear on TV show
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
The Monroe man accused of shooting at three Monroe police officers in February was arrested … Read morePolice nab escapee sought for homicide, firing at MPD
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
The city of Monroe’s urban planning and development department plans to host Blight Boot Cam… Read moreMonroe workshop, grant program launched to address blight
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
Lumen Technologies, the Fortune 500-ranked telecommunications company formerly known as Cent… Read moreLumen plans to consolidate, downsize in Monroe
The University of Louisiana Monroe Foundation recognized donors and lifetime benefactors at … Read moreULM Foundation honors donors at Evening of Thanks
State Fire Marshal deputies are continuing their investigation into a house fire in Monroe t… Read moreMonroe house fire where child died started in kitchen
Ouachita Parish Police Jury President Shane Smiley issued an emergency declaration last week… Read moreOPPJ declares emergency after rains
Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced this week he is not planning to seek re-e… Read moreArdoin not seeking re-election
Daniel Cole of Trout, a public school teacher at Bolton High School, Alexandria, has announc… Read moreCole announces for governor
The 8th annual Woofstock is set for Saturday, April 22 at Kiroli Park in West Monroe from 10… Read more8th annual Woofstock 2023 planned for April 22
Bobby Richard Brantley Read moreObituaries published April 12, 2023
Vendor spots are open for a monthly Maker’s Market that will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Satu… Read moreMaker’s Market set for May 6
The University of Louisiana Monroe Radiologic Technology program has received eight-year acc… Read moreULM RAD program accredited
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
Tony Joe White, a southern musician best known for his songwriting abilities, is set to be h… Read moreTony Joe White honored with music trail marker
A student from Monroe placed second in the George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts’ 2023 song… Read moreNeville student second in state contest
- By Molly Ryan LSU Manship News Service
BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards joined lawmakers at the start of the regular legislative… Read moreEdwards calls for teacher pay raises amid big surplus
The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education endorsed resolutions last week aimed a… Read moreBESE calls for placement of resource officers in public schools
State Treasurer John Schroder announced the 50th anniversary of Louisiana’s Unclaimed Proper… Read more$727 million returned through unclaimed property program
The Dixie Center for the Arts is proud to present an “Elvis Weekend” at the Historic Dixie T… Read moreDixie Center for the Arts presents Elvis-themed events
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.