The state Supreme Court’s recent decision to uphold a protective order shielding Fourth Judicial District Court officials in a controversial lawsuit was a clear signal.
The high court lacked the moral fortitude to do what was necessary to clean up a judiciary gone wild in Monroe.
Monroe businessman Stanley Palowsky III’s lawsuit against law clerk Allyson Campbell and five defendant judges at the district court represents a threat to the state judiciary. Why? Because Louisiana judges apparently believe transparency in the courts would damage the reputations of the men and women on the bench. Judges obviously believe they cannot afford for the voting public to realize their black robes hide only flesh and bones.
The accusations at the heart of Palowsky’s litigation centers on such hiding.
In 2015, Palowsky sued Campbell, accusing her of concealing or destroying a handful of documents he filed with the court as part of a lawsuit against a business partner, a major oil and gas company and others. Later, Palowsky sued Judges Fred Amman, Ben Jones, Wilson Rambo, Carl Sharp and Stephens Winters—otherwise known as the Fabulous Five—and accused them of conspiring to protect Campbell. All but Rambo and Winters have since retired from the court, though Jones continues to serve as the district court’s administrator.
While not deeming the allegations against Campbell as true, it remains a mystery as to why the judges have moved heaven and earth to avoid going under oath to answer questions from Palowsky’s attorneys about their relationship or lack thereof with Campbell.
Palowsky’s ongoing lawsuit has bounced back and forth between the district court and higher courts. Last month, the Supreme Court denied Palowsky’s writ to overturn a protective order sought by district court officials.
The protective order requires Palowsky to give a written notice of a deposition to each defendant judge at least 10 days before a deposition. The order also requires that written notices outline all areas of inquiry in addition to protecting all deposition transcripts from public disclosure. In other words, the protective order would thwart the public from learning whether one of their judges, or five of them, had committed a criminal act.
We assume the Supreme Court’s recent ruling means depositions will soon proceed under the provisions outlined in the original protective order of September 2020. Any progress in the case represents a good sign for the public since the allegations against the judges involve elected officials accused of mismanaging a public employee who collects a taxpayer-funded salary.
It is worth noting that dodging questions and testimony has been at the heart of allegations in Palowsky’s lawsuit against the law clerk and the Fabulous Five from the beginning.
To this day, Palowsky’s attorneys have yet to depose any of the defendants in the lawsuit.
Why?
What are they hiding?
