Louisiana State University pulled off an admirable impersonation of Joseph Stalin in his prime when the state’s flagship university expelled 27 students for not complying with its jackbooted COVID-19 policy.
In all seriousness, LSU’s insistence that its students get vaccinated or be tested for COVID-19 on a regular basis to comply with the university’s new enrollment requirement was not necessarily overburdensome. However, LSU’s decision to join the chorus of institutions and government bodies around the country in implementing policies to bring the American people to heel in this never-ending drama known as the COVID pandemic should not come as a surprise to any Louisianian. LSU exhibited long ago that the Ole War Skule has become quite effective at suppressing rights that even the most “triggered” among us would admit are guaranteed under the Bill of Rights.
Since LSU managed to convince some 30,000 students to comply with its new enrollment requirement, we cannot help but wonder how far LSU will go in the future to impose its will on its impressionable student body.
Perhaps one day LSU students will be required to sign an oath pledging allegiance to the cause of ridding society of any vestiges of systematic racism. After all, LSU’s new president, William Tate, honed his academic credentials studying critical race theory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.