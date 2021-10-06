This fall, Town of Vidalia electric customers will receive what could be considered a big Christmas gift. The town will return to each customer approximately half of what each paid for electricity during the past year.
Mayor Buz Craft made the announcement at a recent meeting of the board of aldermen. He said the hydroelectric reserve funds earmarked for customer rebates total $2.5 million this year compared to $1.2 million the year before. He said the town has paid $5.1 million in rebates over the past five years.
Craft also credited the man who made this possible — the late Sidney Murray. The former town mayor, in an effort to make life better for citizens of Vidalia, decades ago focused on one primary thing — providing a steady source of electricity for generations.
For all of his life, Murray had watched the Mighty Mississippi pass by Vidalia’s doorstep in route to the Gulf of Mexico. He saw the power of the river and he also saw possibility.
In the 1970s, as the cost of fuel and electricity escalated, Murray thought the river might be the one source that could stabilize the cost while providing town citizens with a reliable and clean electricity source. In 1990 his vision was realized when the Sidney A. Murray Hydroelectric Station went on line approximately 40 miles south of Vidalia along the Mississippi River.
It was the largest prefabricated power plant in the world at 25,000 tons. Built at a ship yard in New Orleans, it was moved 208 miles upriver in 1985 via barges. Subcontractors from around the U.S. and the world supplied materials for construction.
The $550 million cost for the 192 megawatt generating station was raised from private investors.
According to the Corps of Engineers, up to 170,000 cubic feet per second of water streams through eight hydraulic turbines built in England and Sweden.
Murray’s dream has long been a reality — a renewable energy source that is both safe and clean.
And in Vidalia, electric customers may feel a little better off this year with their hefty electricity rebates, all due to the foresight of one man, who if he were alive today might say, “Merry Christmas, Vidalia!”
