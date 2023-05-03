Unbeknownst to most Louisianians — we suspect — a minor war over the privacy rights of violent juvenile criminals has broken out in the Louisiana Legislature.
At the heart of the matter is House Bill 321 by Rep. Debbie Villio, R-Kenner. Otherwise known as the Truth and Transparency in the Louisiana Criminal Justice System Pilot Program, Villio’s bill would require Caddo, East Baton Rouge and Orleans parishes to make court records available to the public online involving juvenile offenders (age 13 or older) who commit an offense that would be considered a crime of violence by an adult. Villio’s bill also would require the three parishes to make available the court records of juvenile offenders (age 13 or older) who are accused of a second or subsequent felony-grade delinquent offense.
As it stands now, all court records and such involving juveniles — including criminal records — are not a matter of public record.
Needless to say, Villio’s bill has caused quite the stir, particularly among those who claim violent juvenile offenders are simply misunderstood little boys and little girls. The race merchants among us are in a tizzy, too. They claim Villio’s bill is racist because the pilot program would be established in Caddo, East Baton Rouge and Orleans parishes, or three parishes in which there is a large concentration of blacks. Pay no attention to the disturbing fact that juvenile crime — especially violent crime — in the three affected parishes is out of control.
During a committee hearing last week in which Villio’s bill eventually was reported favorably to the House of Representatives for its consideration, Dr. Patrick Dennis, who previously was held at gunpoint by a juvenile, testified he was never notified by the district attorney of the juvenile offender’s trial date. Dennis later learned the juvenile gunman was released from custody without consequences. In other words, the district attorney and a judge turned the juvenile criminal loose in the community and did not bother to tell Dennis what they had done.
Sherilyn Price testified as well. She said she was lied to and denied information about the violent juvenile who was accused of murdering her son, the comedian Boogie B.
Like it or not, violent juvenile crime is a problem plaguing society. It occurs everywhere — in cities and in rural communities, too. Too often district attorneys reduce charges against violent juveniles while too many judges are too quick to release violent juvenile offenders from custody.
Opening up court records of violent juvenile offenders for the public to access isn’t asking too much. It’s the least that could be done in the spirit of public safety, especially if district attorneys and judges continue to fail to protect society from violent juvenile offenders.
The Legislature should fast-track Villio’s bill and send it to Gov. John Bel Edwards for his signature. Then we will learn whether Edwards gives two hoots about protecting society from budding criminals.
