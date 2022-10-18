Louisiana voters will decide the fate of eight proposed amendments to the state Constitution in the Nov. 8 election. Once again, Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana (PAR) released a guide about the proposed amendments, explaining in sufficient detail the pros and cons on each proposed amendment.
Below is a brief explanation about each proposed amendment, based on PAR’s study, and our recommendation for voters to consider on each proposed amendment.
AMENDMENT 1: This proposed amendment would allow the state Treasurer to invest a larger share of the state’s trust funds –currently totaling some $3.2 billion – in equities in the stock market. Currently, the Treasurer can only invest 35 percent of the trust funds in equities. This proposed amendment would increase it to 65 percent. While we acknowledge the state most likely is not realizing potential gains in bullish stock market, we are reminded Louisiana voters may one day elect a state Treasurer who lacks the financial acumen that we have enjoyed since the days of Mary Evelyn Parker and later John Kennedy served the state as Treasurer. This is a vile and dangerous amendment.
We recommend a vote AGAINST Amendment 1.
AMENDMENT 2: This proposed amendment would increase the property tax exemption for veterans who are at least partially disabled related to their service. Currently, veterans who are 100 percent disabled due to their service enjoy a $150,000 homestead exemption. This proposed amendment would extend the same privilege to veterans who are partially disabled from their service. While this proposed amendment was certainly well-intentioned, state government should leave it to each parish to decide whether to extend the $150,000 exemption to veterans who are partially disabled. After all, property taxes are collected locally and benefit local governing bodies. Exemptions and exclusions granted by the state on a statewide basis often hinder local government and local citizenry.
We recommend a vote AGAINST Amendment 2.
AMENDMENT 3: This proposed amendment is the worst of the eight proposed amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot. It would allow most state civil service employees to engage in political activities for candidates for public office. If the Legislature, as a whole, had any institutional knowledge about Louisiana’s checkered history as it relates to the hiring and firing of state employees, the legislation that allowed this proposed amendment to land on the Nov. 8 ballot would have never made it out of committee. However, it would appear not many state lawmakers have read T. Harry Williams’ excellent book about Huey Long, titled Huey Long, or Harnett Kane’s Huey Long’s Louisiana Hayride. Or heard the words Deduct Box.
We strongly recommend a vote AGAINST Amendment 3.
AMENDMENT 4: This proposed amendment would give local government and water districts the authority to reduce a customer’s water bill if excessive charges stemmed from water lost due to damage out of the customer’s control. Currently, state law greatly restricts local government and water districts from discounting water bills due to damage outside a customer’s control. While this proposed amendment was well-intentioned, we are concerned its passage would open the door for abuse.
We recommend a vote AGAINST Amendment 4.
AMENDMENT 5: This proposed amendment is being talked up as a simple correction for a quirk in state law. It would give local taxing bodies more time to decide whether to “roll forward” millages which ultimately increases property taxes paid by businesses and homeowners. This amendment would “fix” something that is not broken. Taxing bodies already have ample time to decide whether millages should be “rolled forward” or “rolled back.” This proposed amendment would allow taxing bodies to “roll forward” a millage and leave it at that level until the millage expired. The periodic review of millage rates would disappear.
We recommend a vote AGAINST Amendment 5.
AMENDMENT 6: This proposed amendment would limit the increases in property taxes for home subject to homestead exemption in Orleans Parish. It would cap the reassessment increase at 10 percent of a residential property’s assessed value from the previous year. The price of homes in Orleans Parish has skyrocketed since Hurricane Katrina. In some instances, longtime homeowners were forced to sell their homes because property taxes had become too expensive in light of home values increasing in a neighborhood for one reason or another. While this proposed amendment was well-intentioned, it would hamstring local government in Orleans Parish. Orleans Parish should be allowed to conduct its affairs like every other parish in Louisiana.
We recommend a vote AGAINST Amendment 6.
AMENDMENT 7: This proposed amendment was intended to clean up language in the state Constitution banning slavery and involuntary servitude. Somewhere along the way in the legislative process, state lawmakers managed to make a mess of this proposed amendment, and the result was language that would create even more confusion for the courts.
We recommend a vote AGAINST Amendment 7, but we encourage the Legislature to correct the matter in the 2023 regular legislative session and send a simple and concise amendment back to the voters that bans slavery and nothing more.
AMENDMENT 8: This proposed amendment is in search a problem that does not necessarily exist on a widespread basis. It would eliminate the requirement that certain property owners with disabilities certify their income on an annual basis in order to receive a property tax rate freeze. The old saying, “too much sugar for a dime,” comes to mind.
We recommend a vote AGAINST Amendment 8.
