The Louisiana Senate did children a favor over the past week when it revived and then approved legislation that outlaws the prescribing or administering of medications and procedures to change a child’s sex.
Most Popular
Articles
- Butler gets UFC call-up, faces veteran Miller on ESPN Saturday
- PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Pearson talks the talk, walks the walk with Rebels
- Chief judge holds on to tenant’s case
- 2023 All-Parish Baseball
- COACH OF THE YEAR: Devinney keeps OCS moving onward and upward
- PITCHER OF THE YEAR: West Monroe's Ferguson steps into the spotlight
- OCS' Graves, St. Frederick's LaSuzzo receive top All-State honors
- EDITORIAL: Parents playing God
- One judge recused from Benson suit
- Monroe airport drainage project sparks controversy
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
READ MORE
- By Judy Bennett Socially Speaking judybennettrealtor@gmail.com
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
Surrounded by vibrant balloons, four colorblind medical students were given the opportunity … Read moreVCOM-Louisiana helps colorblind students see color
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
Herons on the Bayou, the largest public art project in northeastern Louisiana, came to an en… Read moreHerons on the Bayou: Last flock lands
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
The West Monroe Board of Aldermen approved the third change order for the new sports complex… Read moreAldermen OK another $160K for sports complex
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
The Ouachita Parish Police Jury swept aside a request from Police Juror Larry Bratton on Mon… Read morePolice Jury rejects $2 million for broadband internet
The state Senate Finance Committee advanced two budget bills that included funding for all s… Read moreSenate adopts spending plan with $1k pay raise for teachers
- By Allison Allsop LSU Manship News Service
The state Senate Education Committee unanimously advanced two bills last week that would rel… Read moreState senate supports vaccine exemptions
- By Jenna Bridges LSU Manship News Service
BATON ROUGE — A bill to allow permitless concealed carry of firearms was withdrawn by a Repu… Read moreMcCormick withdraws gun bill
Paul Anthony Lewis, 50, of West Monroe, was sentenced last week on a host of drug traffickin… Read moreWM man sentenced to 20 years for drug trafficking
The state Department of Education (LDOE) welcomed nearly 6,000 educators from across the sta… Read moreLDOE hosts educator summit
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
Manning Architecture officials presented a final master plan on Tuesday for renovating the c… Read moreCity of Monroe unveils plan to revamp recreation centers
With the hottest months of the year upon us, the Northeast Realtors of Louisiana (NER) has l… Read moreSummer fan drive underway
The state Department of Transportation and Developed (DOTD) announced plans last weekend to … Read moreDOTD to convert intersection to all-way stop
- The Ouachita Citizen
The Louisiana Senate did children a favor over the past week when it revived and then approv… Read moreEDITORIAL: Senate sides with children
- By Jeremy Alford JJA@LaPolitics.com
Crime tops the list of public concerns in the Bayou State right now, according to a new surv… Read moreJeremy Alford: Crime trending as early campaign issue
- By Jim Brown http://www.jimbrownusa.com
We are used to hearing legislators in Washington call each other liars. Read moreJim Brown: In Louisiana, just tell em’ I lied!
- By Bill Roark bill.roark@reagan.com
Have you ever given much thought as to how inflation has affected your life? Read moreBill Roark: Inflation affects everyone
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
The Christian who gets sick or suffers some hardship is not necessarily being corrected by G… Read moreFor the Ages: When fever strikes; when companions die
- By Jeff Crouere jeff@ringsidepolitics.com
For the entirety of his 2020 presidential campaign and the 28 months of his presidency, Joe … Read moreJeff Crouere: Elder abuse of Joe Biden a national crisis
- By Michael Reagan Reagan@caglecartoons.com
Context. Perspective. Background. Read moreMichael Reagan: Nixon + Congress = $32 trillion in debt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.