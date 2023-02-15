Louisiana, like many southern states, will experience a downturn in the number of young people enrolling in colleges and universities beginning in 2025.
At the heart of the problem is low birth rates during the Great Recession from 2008-2010, according to a report released by Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana. At the time, or during the Great Recession, parents opted not to have children — or additional children — out of economic concerns. Then, according to PAR’s report, many college students left school during the COVID-19 pandemic and never returned, exacerbating the enrollment problem for higher education in Louisiana and beyond.
According to PAR’s report, enrollment in Louisiana’s colleges and universities is expected to decline anywhere from 7.5 percent to 15 percent by 2029. The decline may not look too bad on paper, but when you consider there are some 200,000 students enrolled in Louisiana’s community colleges and four-year universities today, a 7.5 percent to 15 percent decline is serious. Very serious.
Lower enrollment in colleges and universities means less money for higher education. Since the higher education community in Louisiana has never exhibited a willingness to cut its spending, rest assured Louisiana’s taxpayers will be called on to fill the void created — monetarily — from fewer students on college and university campuses. That means higher taxes.
Louisiana is not alone in dealing with declining enrollment. According to PAR’s report, 13 of the 16 states that are part of the Southern Regional Board of Education already are experiencing a decline in enrollment in colleges and universities, including Louisiana. Nationally, there are more than 600,000 fewer students enrolled in colleges or universities today than there were in 2014.
While our friends in higher education and at PAR most assuredly are in agreement in blaming low birth rates and the COVID-19 craze for the decline in enrollment, allow us to suggest that young people are consumers, too. Perhaps young people are opting — or will opt — to bypass enrolling in a college or university because they do not believe a college degree will properly prepare them to enter the workforce. There was a time in America when a college degree automatically meant a young person would earn more money in their career than someone who did not attend college, but that’s not the case today. There are thousands of young men and young women working as welders or electricians or pipe-fitters or computer programmers who did not earn a traditional degree at a four-year university, but they are making far more money than the average college graduate earns or will ever earn in a lifetime. That is the inconvenient truth higher education officials — particularly at four-year institutions — would rather ignore.
Bluntly put, fewer young people are buying what higher education is selling, including a propensity in academia to advance a train of thought grounded in diversity, inclusion and quotas.
All of this talk about about declining enrollment in Louisiana’s colleges and universities raises an interesting point to consider.
During F. King Alexander’s reign as president of LSU, the university — for all practical purposes — abandoned admission requirements, which were initially established beginning with the freshman class in the fall of 1988. Instead of prospective students being required to meet or exceed a minimum score on the ACT test, prospective students are now allowed to simply pen an essay explaining why they should be granted admission to LSU. This new admission scam is known as holistic admissions.
In other words, LSU “dumbed down” its admission requirements in order to enroll students who otherwise would have never been granted admission to Louisiana’s flagship university. Maybe that’s one of the reasons LSU now ranks as the second worst university — academically — in the Southeastern Conference.
PAR’s report should serve as a wake-up call for higher education and elected officials, though we expect it to be ignored. Instead of eventually trying to determine how Louisiana will fund higher education in the future when fewer and fewer students are enrolled in colleges and universities, officials should treat declining enrollment as an opportunity to remake higher education, or make it relevant again. A stepped-up focus on degrees that prepare young men and young women to earn a living is a thought to consider.
As it operates today, higher education represents a waste of money.
