Two weeks ago when the First Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge reversed a judge’s ruling and green-lighted Monroe businessman Stanley Palowsky III to pursue his lawsuit against Anadarko Petroleum Corp. we were reminded of Palowsky’s ongoing civil action against five Fourth Judicial District Court judges and a law clerk at the court.
What’s the status of Palowsky’s nearly five-year-old lawsuit against Allyson Campbell and judges Frederick Amman, Wilson Rambo and Stephens Winters as well as retired judges Carl Sharp and Benjamin Jones?
That’s a fair question to pose since this sordid affair has dragged on since 2015 and there seems to be no end in sight.
It wasn’t too long ago that the judges appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court and asked the highest court in the land to overturn a Louisiana Supreme Court ruling that freed Palowsky to sue the judges and Campbell over allegations that the judges conspired to cover up Campbell’s alleged misdeeds. In his 2015 lawsuit, Palowsky accused Campbell of destroying documents Palowksy had filed with the court in a separate lawsuit against a former business partner, who was eventually removed from the lawsuit in favor of suing just Anadarko and others.
The U.S. Supreme Court refused to grant the judges a hearing on their appeal, meaning the Louisiana Supreme Court’s 2019 ruling in Palowsky’s favor would stand. In its 2019 ruling, the Louisiana Supreme Court gave Palowsky the go-ahead to sue the judges as well as Campbell, and the court ordered the parties to begin discovery. In other words, if Palowsky wished to depose the judges and Campbell under oath he had a right to do it, and the judges and Campbell were ordered to comply.
To date, we’ve learned of no movement in
Palowsky v. Campbell and others, but that doesn’t surprise us. This case is riddled with foot-dragging and ducking and dodging.
The allegations Palowsky leveled against Campbell and the judges are serious. Think about it. Campbell is accused of engaging in the destruction of public documents directly related to a case in front of the court. The judges are accused of engaging in a conspiracy to cover it up.
Was there enough credibility to the allegations for the Louisiana Supreme Court to rule in Palowsky’s favor? We shall see since Palowsky now has the green light to ask questions of the parties sued and obtain evidence to support his allegations.
Now the question is will the Fabulous Five and Campbell comply?
