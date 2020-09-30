In his epic 19th century novel depicting the social impact of the industrialization of England, “The Tale of Two Cities,” author Charles Dickens penned a profoundly powerful first sentence: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.”
We cannot think of a more accurate observation of our nation, the United States of America, over the last four years. The bad times are easy to recognize: a global pandemic; some 200,000 Americans dying from COVID-19, or, at least, that’s what government bureaucrats say; the shutdown of a historic economic expansion to fight the pandemic; a failed coup of our duly elected President; an outrageous politically inspired impeachment of our duly elected President; and the recent riots and burning of our nation’s cities while Democrat mayors and governors stood idly by and allowed it to spiral out of control.
In these worst of times, there have been good times, too. This newspaper believes President Donald John Trump represents the best of these good times. Because of his leadership, his tenacity, his almost inhumane work schedule, his common sense and his guts to take a stand and stick with it, we are witnessing the worst of times turn dramatically better.
First, let us dig into the global pandemic of COVID-19. It was President Trump who rang the warning bell about this novel virus in his State of the Union speech earlier this year, in January. It was a time when President Trump, without proper intelligence data, was working with China to control the spread of the virus. Not long thereafter, or when it became apparent that China had turned the virus loose on the world, President Trump took decisive action and shut off travel from China. He was called a racist for protecting American citizens, but President Trump took the proper course of action and his decision-making saved lives.
Not only did President Trump cut off China, he also cut off European travel to the United States. Liberals and the Trump haters howled, but President Trump was committed to saving American lives. In the process of shutting down travel to the United States, President Trump led an enormous and successful effort by the American business community to shore up emergency supplies, which were left barren by the profoundly inept Obama-Biden administration. Finally, when so-called scientists argued that a general shutdown of the U.S. economy was necessary to slow the spread of the virus, President Trump acted in a manner that no business person wishes to act: he shut down the U.S. economy, but he promised to deliver a robust economic recovery.
How did the President do? The experts predicted COVID-19 would kill 1.5 million to 2.5 million Americans. While no death from COVID-19 is acceptable, we now know President Trump’s decisive action saved 1.3 million to 2.3 million lives. We also know only six percent of the 200,000 COVID-19 related deaths in the United States resulted solely from COVID-19, or roughly 12,000 individuals. The remaining deaths were the result of underlying medical conditions in conjunction with COVID-19. In short, the American people’s frequent failure to take proper care of their health came back to haunt us.
Today, America is exporting vital medical supplies all over the world because there is a surplus of medical supplies in America due to the aggressive approach President Trump took. Viral cases are dramatically down. While Democrat mayors and governors, including Louisiana’s John Bel Edwards, have played politics with the U.S. economy in an attempt to defeat President Trump, the fact of the matter is the U.S. economy is in a hyper V-shaped recovery with over 10 million jobs created in the last 90 days. The Federal Reserve recently predicted a 33-percent growth in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter of this year. Remember, a four-percent growth in the GDP is considered extraordinary. The Trump Recovery is seven times better than extraordinary.
Yet, it did not have to be this way. Remember the Russia hysteria instigated by actors in our very own federal bureaucracy? It was an outrageous hoax that consumed President Trump’s time. The President said it was “fake news.” Now, in light of a flood of documents being released and new evidence being discovered on an almost daily basis, it is clear the entire Russian hoax was nothing short of a coup against our duly elected President. People should, and may, go to jail and have their lives ruined for this outrageous act to overturn the results of the 2016 election.
This gross political coup led to a fraudulent impeachment effort against President Trump. Led by the mentally deficient Nancy Pelosi and the scheming gutter dweller Adam Schiff, the House of Representatives voted to impeach the President. When it reached the Senate for trial, the American people had recognized the nation had been led down a primrose path of deceit, innuendo and lies. All of it was ginned up by Democrats in the House and other criminals in Washington including the so-called mainstream media, who all pine for the days of old when the profoundly inept Obama-Biden administration was running the show. Accordingly, the Senate acquitted President Trump.
All the while, President Trump led. Evidence of his leadership abounds us. The wall President Trump promised to build along our nation’s southern border is almost completed and the number of illegal alien crossings have dramatically declined since the President took office; the largest tax cut in American history was passed by the Congress as a result of the President’s gutsy prodding; burdensome regulations strangling American businesses have been excoriated and rendered impudent, thus freeing the U.S. economy from the shackles of social engineering and socialism; prescription drug prices are on the decline including dramatic savings for insulin; new trade deals have been successfully negotiated including the termination of NAFTA; and President Trump ended the payoffs to Iran, which were engineered by the profoundly corrupt Obama-Biden administration and delivered in cash in the middle of the night.
As one Louisianian once said, “It’s the economy, stupid!”
On the economy, President Trump’s leadership has been better than extraordinary. By the end of 2019, America was enjoying the most robust economic expansion in the nation’s history. In 16 years prior to President Trump taking office, real wages had increased a little more than $2,000. In just three years under President Trump’s leadership, real wages had increased by more than $6,000 and the ceiling was not in sight. Under President Trump’s economy, more than six million Americans had found their way out of poverty, which marked the greatest and most successful attack on poverty in America’s long and storied history. The unemployment rate dropped to three percent nationwide and unemployment among Blacks, Latinos, Asians and women was at historic lows. Meanwhile, China was pounded into economic retreat and American economic power had once again taken control of the global economy.
Then China launched COVID-19, and true to form, Democrats became more concerned with political correctness than working with President Trump to take real action to thwart the threat from the Chinese. Worse, so-called scientists followed their left-wing ideology instead of scientific fact, and eventually the U.S. economy was shuttered.
Democrats reveled in the disaster because they thought it would result in the defeat of President Trump this November, and, indeed, it might. But as each day passes and positive economic news continues to surface, it might not either. In a remarkable testament to American capitalism, the American worker and because of President Trump’s leadership, the U.S. economy is coming back and coming back stronger than before the pandemic.
The communists, socialists and left-wing Democrats recognized the potential of losing to President Trump. So over the summer, they initiated a new attack on the President by burning down cities and destroying businesses in states controlled by Democrats. Democrat governors and mayors sat on their hands and did nothing. In fact, they appeared to enjoy the chaos and destruction and refused to ask President Trump for help. Without a doubt, these Democrats were hoping the American people would blame the President for the chaos in the very cities they were elected to represent.
Through the Justice Department, his bully pulpit and the use of overwhelming force when asked to intervene, President Trump has fought back against this wholesale attack on our nation’s institutions and the values of Western civilization. Make no mistake, Democrats and their socialist allies have declared war against the America we have known for more than 240 years and Western civilization in general. It will get far worse before it ever improves.
Through it all, President Trump has kept his campaign promises like no other politician. He has remade the federal judiciary in the conservative image including appointing three conservative Supreme Court justices (yes, we said three) and more than 200 conservative lower court judges. He moved the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, just as he promised. Contrary to what the experts predicted, war did not break out in the Middle East over the move of the embassy. Instead, peace has broken out among Arabs and Israelis, and President Trump has received three nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts.
It has been a long, hard fight for President Trump, but today, he is in his best political position as early voting gets underway in many states. His favorability is over 50 percent, and he is in at least a dead heat with the Democrat nominee, Joe Biden. Or is it Kamala Harris?
There are many fights left to be fought if America is to become even greater and the rights of our citizens protected. If the left-wing mob and their Democrat Party sponsors get their way, our gun rights will be taken from us, our churches will be shuttered, abortion-on-demand will become routine, illegal aliens will flood America and China will take full control of the U.S. economy.
There is one reason why all of this has not happened yet. His name is President Donald Trump.
In August 2016, this newspaper endorsed Donald Trump, and we did it when the polls said he did not stand a chance to win the presidential race. We are proud we did it. And we proudly endorse President Donald Trump for a second term in office.
