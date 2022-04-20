Read all about it while you can: Senate Bill 322. Call it the “Turn Out the Lights” legislation.
For some misguided reason, some of Louisiana’s state senators seem hell-bent on turning out the lights on public notices through Senate Bill 322, authored by Sen. Fred Mills, R-Parks.
In Senate Local and Municipal Affairs committee now awaiting final revisions and amendments, Senate Bill 322 was designed to take down the existing state law passed seven decades ago requiring local and state governments to publish their public notices — meetings minutes, surplus equipment sales, proposed taxes, delinquent tax rosters, budgets, etc. — in Louisiana’s (digital and print) newspapers.
This bad bill, Senate Bill 322, proposes to move these public notices to “government websites.” Under Senate Bill 322, politicos would “let you know if you ask” when something is happening — meaning you would be required to request emails and USPS mailings, individually to be informed about actions taken by government. Good luck to us all on that front. You do not need a doctorate degree in political science to figure out what would happen if Senate Bill 322 becomes law. You would know less, much less — maybe even nothing — about actions and decision made by local and state government, particularly vital information about how government spent your money.
Government websites are notoriously clunky and hard to use and important data can be uploaded then easily changed and later modified by the keepers without notice to those who already consumed it in its previous form. (That cannot happen as it stands today.) Government website information can be changed, hacked, deleted, held hostage. Government physical mail gets lost or not sent, no follow up or accountability when it does not arrive. Oops. Under Senate Bill 322, there would be no third-party verification, no permanent record. You would be hunting and searching for vital information about how local and state government spent your money in 100 different places on the internet.
Under Senate Bill 322, public notices would become public un-noticed. That seems, perhaps, to be the goal of Senate Bill 322. Darkness. Simply stated, Senate Bill 322 is akin to government saying “trust me” to tell you what government itself is doing. No thank you.
Proponents of Senate Bill 322, comprised nearly entirely of those who are required to post and pay for public notices, say it will save money — even though they know local governing bodies are spending relatively minuscule amounts of their budget on their current legal requirement to inform the public about what they are doing with your money. In most cases, public notice spending is hundredths or thousandths of a percent of the governing body’s budget. Many of our governing bodies freely spend much more in the way of pet projects each year than is spent on valuable public notices. And there has been no study or reasonable effort bothering to calculate the new cost of doing it the Senate Bill 322 way. That cost is “unknown.” We all know it will be more. Much more. Then again, it’s just taxpayer money.
If Senate Bill 322 becomes law, there exists a 100 percent chance that more government employees will be hired at literally every level and agency of government to handle what newspapers do for very little money. More government employee benefits. More computers and equipment will be purchased, more postage spent, more paper used, more office space rented or bought or maintained, more files to be maintained. More consultants, many the cronies of politicians, will be hired. Yet, they cannot and probably will not attempt to achieve what newspapers are now doing for a relatively small cost while also providing the vitally necessary third-party verification to ensure government does or did what it said it would do. Competent local private jobs will be converted to inefficient government waste. Corruption and cronyism would be become more rampant – worse than it is already – if Senate Bill 322 becomes law.
Senate Bill 322 will cost more money and be less efficient and less effective than what Louisiana currently has under existing state law – public notices printed in newspapers and in digital format online is the best of both worlds because it works. The current system is permanent, unchangeable — available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year — and is archived in both the new-world and old-world mediums (digital and print).
Your local newspaper serves you, the public. The key word is “local.” Newspaper reporters cover the doings of local governments at no expense to local government — unless you want to attribute public notice cost to some of that effort. Fair enough — and we would vehemently argue it is well worth it for the transparency that results from it. It has worked for a long time — the internet did not change things as much as Senate Bill 322 proponents would have us believe.
Louisiana Press Association (LPA) and its member newspapers across the state publish all public notices on a consolidated website available for free to whoever would like to read about the comings and goings of local and state government – and many do. It is convenient, efficient and searchable, available for free to view at your local newspaper’s website or at LPA’s Public Notices link on its website. It’s all in print and online, third-party verified and checked for completeness. Verified. Permanent. Been that way for years, for decades. It works.
Contact your elected officials and tell them our public notice law is not broken and it does not need to be “fixed.” Tell your state senator you want to keep the lights “ON!”
Louisiana does not need, nor can it afford, Senate Bill 322.
— Ruston Daily Leader
