While parts of the country aren’t staying at home through April, we wonder if they shouldn’t be considering the tough steps that Louisiana and other states have taken to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
This is a national emergency and the coronavirus does not respect political or geographic boundaries.
President Donald Trump extended through April the federal government’s guidance for social distancing. We commend him for that stance, as even places where the confirmed cases are still relatively low, the emphasis should be on “confirmed.”
Tougher measures may be coming in many other communities than those now with stay-at-home orders.
The president’s earlier optimism that social-distancing rules could be relaxed by Easter was premature but Trump spoke with professionals over the weekend who told him that even with the new rules in place, hundreds of thousands of new cases are almost inevitable around the country.
The health care system is already badly stressed. More cases, even if not fatal, take up precious hospital beds. So lives are already at risk.
In Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ tough orders — similar to those in New York, Illinois and a few other states — were intended to stanch the spread of the coronavirus. The governor extended his order through April.
The Legislature meets in Baton Rouge today for a quick session, required by a constitutional limit on filing bills, but April is obviously out of the question for their return to the State Capitol.
Although greater New Orleans is currently a “hot spot” on the map, the realities are that new cases continue to spread. One of the new phrases the governor and the rest of us have learned is “community spread,” and the way to stop that is to reduce temporarily the sense of community that we cherish — particularly in Louisiana.
Some essential functions have to go on, of course. American workers are feeding the country, the press is informing the public, the power grid is working and so on. Our gratitude as a nation should be to those on the front lines, particularly in health care and in hospitals.
But the public health emergency requires action from ordinary citizens, from people staying home and limiting contacts to family, helping kids to continue their studies while at home. The president’s statements and the governor’s stay-at-home orders are not good news economically or socially in the short term but are necessary.
We look forward to the day when coronavirus is in retreat, but that requires vigilance by all of us.
— The (Baton Rouge) Advocate
