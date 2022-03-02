For all the long legal tangles and misdirections of federal cases about the oil and gas industry, there’s one thing you can count on: Joe Biden will be against.
Against more oil and gas production, in favor of restricting whatever role Louisiana and America can play in fueling world demand — whatever the cost may be.
And that cost might be higher than ever, as the laws of supply and demand are made more urgent by Russian aggression against Ukraine and a subsequent need for more energy, particularly natural gas, to ship to our European allies.
The decision can only be viewed through the lens of Biden administration hostility to fossil fuels. For some sections of the environmental movement focused on the severe threats of climate change, any production of oil and gas, or association with related products like plastics, is an enemy-of-the-Earth Armageddon.
What’s the latest? The Biden administration is once again pausing drilling leases on federal lands as it appeals a judge’s ruling that higher federal estimates for the cost of greenhouse gas emissions were too burdensome for energy-producing states.
In a court filing last week, the U.S. Department of Justice appealed a Feb. 11 ruling by federal District Judge James David Cain, of Lake Charles, that said the administration’s action to raise the cost estimate of carbon emissions would unfairly increase regulatory expenses for states like Louisiana.
The cost estimate, also known as the social cost of carbon, outlines the economic costs of emitting one additional ton of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
In Louisiana, we know that there are very certainly costs of climate-changing impacts from emissions and that the state is particularly vulnerable. Whatever part disaster aid after worsening hurricanes plays in these calculations, we know that those costs are real.
But when you get into vast and global calculations of emissions impact, there’s room for good-faith discussion. For former President Barack Obama it was $51 per ton; under former President Donald Trump, it was a much smaller number, $7 or less per ton; Biden restored it to $51 per ton on his first day in office.
Republican attorneys general, including Jeff Landry of Louisiana, filed suit against the higher estimate.
Judges hate it when the press notes that judges appointed by Republican presidents often rule differently than judges appointed by Democrats. The theory is that the evidence and the law drive judicial decisions, not politics.
Alas, Landry has had great success with Trump-appointed judges like Cain. And the Biden administration has also found success with Democratic nominees to the bench, as it has often found court rulings that justify a “pause” in oil and gas drilling.
What is certain is that, if there’s some legal glitch on the horizon, the Biden administration will see a compelling reason to make a decision against drilling.
The knee-jerk approach to the industry was demonstrated in last year’s Biden “pause” in drilling in the Gulf of Mexico. The administration said it was suspending drilling because of a review of energy policy, but another U.S. district judge in Louisiana eventually prodded the leasing process back into gear.
Then, yet another district judge in Washington, D.C., issued a sweeping — and we think highly debatable — opinion that drastically reinterpreted the national environmental laws to require carbon emissions to be evaluated under those statutes.
What happened then? Obviously, the administration cited this uncertainty in law to avoid dealing with energy production issues. So here we go again.
— The (Baton Rouge) Advocate
