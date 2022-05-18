When he was in office, many thought that President Donald Trump was too close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Who would have thought, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, that President Joe Biden would end up an inadvertent energy czar — for Putin, against the interests of the free world?
Biden’s administration is canceling oil and gas lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico and off the coast of Alaska, removing millions of acres from possible drilling.
And, as anyone who can read a newspaper knows, when our allies in Europe are being held hostage to cutoffs of Russian energy. And, as anyone who can read a newspaper knows, when the Biden administration is asking Persian Gulf petrostates to pump more oil.
This makes no sense. Energy officials in Biden’s administration are working at cross-purposes with our diplomats and military.
Much of the domestic discussion is about gasoline prices at the pump, setting records and fueling inflation worldwide. Long-term, there is still a need for a larger gasoline and particularly natural gas supply. But today’s national security flaw in Biden’s approach is staggering.
“The Biden administration’s announcement that they will cancel new offshore oil and gas production approaches levels of irresponsibility and reckless stupidity never seen before,” said U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, a member of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis.
The climate crisis is urgent but the transition to cleaner energy will take decades, while the world economy will require more oil and, particularly, much more cleaner-burning Louisiana natural gas, in those many years to come. Canceling lease sales thus has a climate downside, too, even if the most urgent problem is the defense of Ukraine from Russian aggression.
The Putin Department of the U.S. Interior in Washington, D.C., should rethink the cancellation of lease sales in the Gulf.
