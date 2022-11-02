It’s not news that Louisiana has a teacher shortage. It is big news that there are so many teachers waiting to be certified.
The (Baton Rouge) Advocate: La. teacher shortage isn’t good for students, or anyone
- The (Baton Rouge) Advocate
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Carroll's Landers, assistants suspended for remaining 2022 season
- Carroll's Ford named interim head coach
- Arrest warrants issued for Carroll coaches
- El-Giar nails clutch kick to contribute to Rebels' undefeated district run
- Arrests likely in connection with Carroll-FPHS incident
- Carroll coaches out on bonds
- Crowd melee involving coaches breaks out during Carroll's win over Franklin Parish
- Carroll remains unbeaten following Richwood defensive showcase
- Sterlington chief claims officers fired illegally
- Sterlington's Hail Mary falls short in 26-20 loss to Amite
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
READ MORE
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
A Monroe man accused of stabbing a ULM graduate to death may escape facing trial for murder … Read moreJudge dismisses Tellis murder charge
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The Ouachita Parish Police Jury plans to consider on Nov. 7 whether to ask parish voters to … Read moreOPPJ considers tax for new animal shelter
Voters will consider on Tuesday a host of elections, including legislative races, school boa… Read moreElection Tuesday
Monroe police are investigating a shooting that occurred last week. Read moreShooting under investigation
The state Fire Marshal’s office is investigating an RV fire that occurred in Monroe last wee… Read moreState Fire Marshal’s Office investigates fatal Monroe RV fire
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
A special appointed judge recently ruled that Monroe businessman Stanley Palowsky III cannot… Read moreJudge slows down law clerk case again
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
A group led by a failed Monroe mayoral candidate is seeking signatures for an election to re… Read moreSouthsiders launch recall of Ellis
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Gov. John Bel Edwards visited Monroe Tuesday for several events including the annual State o… Read moreEdwards updates on education, infrastructure
West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell plans give an update to members of the West Monroe West Oua… Read moreMitchell to give State of the City address on Nov. 17
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The city of Monroe is seeking a $844,000 grant to begin work remediating asbestos in the for… Read moreAsbestos in downtown Monroe buildings forces remodel
This year’s Union Arts Council Makers Fair is set for Nov. 5 at Willie Davis Recreation Cent… Read moreUnion Arts Council Makers Fair this Saturday
Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash that killed 66-year-old Robe… Read moreUnrestrained Winnfield man killed in two-vehicle crash
Louisiana Tech University was ranked the number-two public university in the state among the… Read moreTech ranks second best in Louisiana
- By Victor Skinner The Center Square
The state Legislative Auditor compared the state’s processes for the Department of Children … Read moreAudit finds several issues with state family services
More than three million people in Louisiana are registered to vote as the weeklong period to… Read moreLouisiana voter registration numbers increase over past two decades
The U.S. Department of Agriculture launched a new online tool to help farmers and ranchers b… Read moreUSDA launches loan assistance tool
- By Victor Skinner The Center Square
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is a slam dunk for reelection, significantly outpacing all competitor… Read moreSurveys show Kennedy coasting to another term in U.S. Senate race
- By Bill Roark bill.roark@reagan.com
In just a few days we will vote in the Midterm Elections. We will vote to determine what ki… Read moreBill Roark: Remember to vote Tuesday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.