State lawmakers convened Monday for a seven-day special session devoted exclusively to one item: putting $45 million into an incentive fund to lure more property insurers into the Louisiana marketplace. The session will not solve our state’s spiraling insurance crisis all at once. It could, however, mark a critical first step toward reversing what Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon calls “an existential crisis for Louisiana’s residents and economy.”

