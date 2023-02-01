State lawmakers convened Monday for a seven-day special session devoted exclusively to one item: putting $45 million into an incentive fund to lure more property insurers into the Louisiana marketplace. The session will not solve our state’s spiraling insurance crisis all at once. It could, however, mark a critical first step toward reversing what Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon calls “an existential crisis for Louisiana’s residents and economy.”
The (Baton Rouge) Advocate: Time of essence for session
- The (Baton Rouge) Advocate
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Sterlington boys defeat Richwood in OT thriller
- Kelly, Harvey granted continuance
- Wossman's Lewis morphs into leader after serious off-season injury
- Obituaries published Jan. 25, 2023
- West Monroe boys soccer clings to Top 4 ranking
- New Baptist pastor felt led to Vidalia
- Thomas era begins at Vidalia
- Flooring issue could delay sports complex
- School employee resigns following racist text
- Neal, McGraw take over Lady Storm softball
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
READ MORE
- By Georgiann Potts Special to The Citizen
When members of Potpourri Book Club entered the lovely home of member Nancy Inabnett recentl… Read morePotpourri Book Club lets the good times roll
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe officers arrested a West Monroe couple last week after they were accused of breaking … Read moreWest Monroe couple arrested on charges of home invasion
The Louisiana Travel Association introduced area representatives Allison Nunnelee and Chris … Read moreNunnelee, Post named members of La. Travel Association
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
For the past 13 years, Johnna Utzman has been writing down lessons she learned and experienc… Read moreLuna woman tackles cancer diagnosis, grief in new book
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Citizens and representatives met in Monroe last week with Housing Louisiana to discuss resid… Read moreResidents, elected officials discuss housing issues
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Mardi Gras festivities are expected to take over Monroe and West Monroe over the next two we… Read moreMardi Gras parades ready to roll
Cliff Tresner, an associate professor of art at the University of Louisiana-Monroe, has rece… Read moreULM professor accepted to prestigious residency
Raising Cane’s is celebrating Mardi Gras by selling limited edition doubloons for $1, with a… Read moreRaising Cane’s promotion to benefit children’s museum
Next week, United Way of Northeast Louisiana launches its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (V… Read moreUnited Way launches VITA program
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe City Court Judge Jefferson “Jeff” Joyce was elected judge at the Fourth Judicial Dist… Read moreJoyce elected to 4JDC without opposition
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
In its search to hire the parish school system’s next superintendent, the Ouachita Parish Sc… Read moreSuperintendent applications littered with errors
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) service office in Monroe recently started offering tran… Read moreDAV provides free rides to veterans hospital
The historic Miller-Roy building, once a vital part of African American culture in downtown … Read moreLocal developers, agencies breathe life into building
Beverly Irene Brumley Frith Allen Read moreObituaries published Feb. 1, 2023
Monroe police are investigating a shooting that occurred last week. Read moreGroup suspected of shooting at Monroe PD officers
- By Jim Brown www.jimbrownusa.com
If you have lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the na… Read moreJim Brown:
- By Jeff Sadow jeffsadowcolumn-HannaPub@yahoo.com
As complaints about Louisiana roads in quality and quantity have increased continually, if a… Read moreJeff Sadow:
- By Jeff Crouere jcrouere@gmail.com
On Friday, the 168 members of the Republican National Committee (RNC) re-elected Ronna Romne… Read moreJeff Crouere: GOP addicted to losing
- By Bill Roark bill.roark@reagan.com
The numbers are in and they are not good! Real estate sales in the 4th Quarter of 2022 expe… Read moreBill Roark: Drop in sales to continue
- The (Baton Rouge) Advocate
State lawmakers convened Monday for a seven-day special session devoted exclusively to one i… Read moreThe (Baton Rouge) Advocate: Time of essence for session
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.