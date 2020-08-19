At last, some accountability for the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s outrageous intervention in the 2016 presidential campaign. On Friday U.S. Attorney John Durham charged former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith with doctoring an email to justify a surveillance warrant against former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.
Mr. Durham is digging into the origins of the FBI’s 2016 Crossfire Hurricane investigation into collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Mr. Page was a minor Trump adviser. But four times in eight months the FBI told the secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court that there was probable cause that Mr. Page was a foreign agent.
One not-so-small detail: The CIA had told the FBI as early as August 2016 that Mr. Page had been an “operational contact” for the CIA from 2008 to 2013. This was highly exculpatory information, yet the FBI didn’t include it in its first three applications to surveil Mr. Page.
Only after Mr. Page publicly stated in spring 2017 that he’d assisted the U.S. government was Mr. Clinesmith, an FBI assistant general counsel, tasked with asking the CIA if this were true. His request to the agency noted that the FBI would “need to disclose” such a fact “in our next [surveillance] renewal.” The CIA in June 2017 confirmed Mr. Page’s CIA service. Yet Mr. Clinesmith told a supervisory FBI agent the opposite, and he later altered the CIA email to include the words “not a source.” The fourth warrant application did not include Mr. Page’s CIA history.
Mr. Clinesmith’s attorney says his client didn’t intend to mislead the court. But Mr. Clinesmith also sent text messages expressing hostility to Mr. Trump’s 2016 election. Mr. Clinesmith was part of the Crossfire Hurricane investigating team and later moved over to Robert Mueller’s special counsel team. The press is reporting that he intends to plead guilty.
The charge is a felony offense, and this is no garden variety “false statement.” The charging information says Mr. Clinesmith “willfully and knowingly” altered a document that deceived a court and caused an American to be unjustly targeted for secret surveillance. It’s an abuse by the surveillance state that liberals usually find horrifying—except, apparently, when the target is a political opponent.
Democrats are trying to smear Mr. Durham as a partisan, but he is the clean-up agent here. The public needs to know that law enforcement can’t abuse its powers and get away with it.
— The Wall Street Journal
