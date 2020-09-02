President Trump on Saturday visited areas in southwest Louisiana and Texas ravaged by Hurricane Laura, which also marked the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. While the destruction was grim, there were many fewer human casualties than expected thanks to effective government preparation and response.
Laura struck the Gulf Coast on Thursday as a Category 4 storm and the strongest hurricane to hit Louisiana in 150 years. Densely populated areas were spared the storm’s brunt. But Texas and Louisiana had prepared for a bigger hit, requesting federal emergency declarations several days before and mobilizing the National Guard.
Governors also issued mandatory evacuation orders for some half a million residents in high-risk areas. Texas marshaled 400 buses equipped with face masks and disinfectants to assist with the evacuation. People were encouraged to stay in hotels, though shelters provided protective equipment and virus tests.
Most people appear to have complied with evacuation orders, which has helped minimize deaths. As of Sunday morning 16 were reported dead, most due to carbon monoxide poisoning from unsafe generators. Katrina killed 1,836.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has been on the ground working with the Red Cross and Salvation Army to provide shelter and food for displaced residents, doing search-and-rescue, and surveying the damage. Indiana has also deployed a search-and-rescue team.
Government at all levels seems to have worked effectively, which is probably why the press has been more interested in baiting the President with questions about the NBA protests.
Oh, and climate change. President Trump rightly replied that “we’ve had tremendous storms in Texas for many decades and for many centuries and that’s the way it is” and “we handle them as they come.” Banishing fossil fuels won’t prevent powerful storms or wildfires.
Governments can do more to gird their infrastructure, elevate homes and toughen building codes as Louisiana has over the past 15 years. Congress could also reform federal flood insurance so homeowners aren’t encouraged to rebuild in high-risk areas. But green energy won’t control the winds or tides.
— The Wall Street Journal
