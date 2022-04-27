Public-health officials have often wielded power during the pandemic as if the law and Constitution don’t matter, even if they haven’t said so explicitly. Anthony Fauci is finally telling it in the raw.
“The principle of a court overruling a public health judgment by a qualified organization like the CDC is disturbing in the precedent that it might send,” the National Institutes of Health official told CBS on last week.
Democrats are lambasting Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle’s well-reasoned ruling this week striking down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mask mandate on public transportation. But few, if any, have argued like Dr. Fauci that federal courts shouldn’t be allowed to review CDC diktats. Mull over the implications of this one.
The mask mandate “is a CDC issue. It should not have been a court issue,” Dr. Fauci told CNN, adding that “we are concerned” about “courts getting involved in things that are unequivocally public-health decisions.” Ah, yes, the royal “we.” Does the Covid czar think the Supreme Court should have been precluded from reviewing the CDC’s rental eviction moratorium too?
Governments at all levels have abused their emergency powers during the pandemic. Some deference to public-health officials might have been warranted amid the uncertainty early in the pandemic. But as Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in November 2020, “even if the Constitution has taken a holiday during this pandemic, it cannot become a sabbatical.”
The emergency has now stretched more than two years. While the Covid virus is becoming endemic, and vaccines and therapies have greatly reduced deaths, the Administration continues to assert that government officials should have sweeping power to take emergency actions in the name of protecting people even if there’s little evidence that they actually do.
The transportation mask mandate is a case in point. Science shows that the cloth masks that most people don make little difference in preventing transmission and illness. So why is the Administration appealing Judge Mizelle’s mask-mandate ruling?
Probably to preserve the CDC’s expansive interpretation of the law that gives it power to impose virtually whatever it wants. Don’t be surprised if the CDC decides not to extend its vacated mask mandate beyond May 3, and then argues that the issue is moot and prevents appellate review.
Under the Supreme Court’s Munsingwear doctrine, it will then argue that Judge Mizelle’s opinion is vacated. The CDC will live to rule again over everyone during the next public-health emergency.
— The Wall Street Journal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.