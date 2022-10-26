President Biden didn’t mention this at his media event on Friday, but his Administration can take credit for a new record: More than 2.7 million enforcement actions against illegal crossers at the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal 2022, which ended Sept. 30.
The Wall Street Journal: Biden's new border record
The Wall Street Journal
