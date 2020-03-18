Well, that didn’t work. The Federal Reserve on Sunday went all in with its 2008 bag of monetary tricks, and financial markets continued their stampede like frightened cattle. Someone has to turn the herd, and that will take new tools and better leadership than Washington is now providing.
Start with the political and health context, which is that state and federal leaders are shutting down the American economy without a plan to finance it while everyone stays home. This is prudent as a health measure to “flatten the curve” of infections, in the phrase of the hour. On Monday the feds recommended no meetings of more than 10 people. But you can’t close a modern economy for months, or however long it takes to control the virus spread, and not have thought about how to keep companies and individuals liquid and solvent.
The Fed is deploying its tools from 2008, but this isn’t a bank solvency panic—at least not yet. This is a liquidity panic over how huge chunks of the U.S. economy will stay afloat while American commerce essentially stops. You can’t tell everyone to stay home for eight or 16 weeks, except to shop for groceries, and expect businesses to resume in July where they were in March like Rip Van CEOs.
The question is how are they going to stay in business in the interim lest they shed employees willy-nilly, default on their corporate debt, or go bankrupt. If that happens the economic damage will be that much more severe and the recovery that much harder and longer to get underway. The biggest losers will be the lower-income workers who are finally seeing bigger wage gains. Policy makers need new tools to deal with this black-swan event.
The best way to do this is by government lending to stop the liquidity panic from becoming a solvency crash. The Fed is best placed for this role, as Kevin Warsh argued Monday on these pages. Under its Section 13(3) authority, the Fed can create a new facility that could lend to companies hit by the economic shutdown, not merely banks and financial institutions. Presumably these would include retailers, airlines, hotels, transportation and energy companies, among others.
The borrowers would have to present good collateral (physical assets, accounts receivable and the like) and have been solvent before the viral panic took hold. The Fed can also charge a penalty rate, as Walter Bagehot famously instructed about lending in a panic.
The Fed needs the permission of the Treasury Secretary under 13(3) to do this, but presumably Steven Mnuchin would approve. Treasury’s Exchange Stabilization Fund could provide some back up for collateral while the facility is starting.
We don’t like this temporary government role in commerce, but then state and federal governments are essentially ordering the economy to close. This isn’t a meltdown of the mortgage market caused by bank lending. This is a health crisis that government is addressing with command-and-control emergency powers. Companies can’t be blamed for missing what the government also missed, and being prepared for a pandemic is one reason Americans pay government so much of their hard-earned incomes.
This being an election year, the politicians will step in with some fiscal action in any case, and a Fed facility is far superior to the industry-specific bailouts that President Trump and Congress seem to be considering.
Ideally the Treasury would present it to the public in a way that also offers more financial relief for individuals whose incomes may also fall as the economy closes. Our preference would be a tax cut rather than more spending or tax rebates that may not get to people for months. The payroll tax cut that Mr. Trump is floating won’t stimulate the economy. But it will let Americans keep more of their own take-home pay, and it may be the best of the urgent ideas to cope with an economic pause.
All of this will take more vigorous leadership and explanation than we’ve seen so far from the Fed, the Treasury, the White House or Congress. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin has become a junior legislative negotiating partner with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when he ought to be thinking through the larger financial and economic issues. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell isn’t inspiring confidence by copying the 2008 playbook without explaining the current problem and rationale for action.
The White House will have to lead and offer financial and economic solutions, not merely settle for what Mrs. Pelosi will allow behind closed doors. This means more than random tweets with policy impulses and cheerleading. As flight director Gene Kranz says in “Apollo 13,” “work the problem, people.”
—The Wall Street Journal
