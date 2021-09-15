It’s been under wraps longer than some Egyptian mummies, but the bill for the Joe Biden-Nancy Pelosi-Bernie Sanders spending agenda is about to be exposed to the air. The Ways and Means Committee draft tax increase that leaked over the weekend is a $2.2-trillion Washington money grab for the ages.
The tax proposals aren’t final, but Ways and Means will start debating them as early as Tuesday. As Chairman Richard Neal has said, publicizing tax increases too soon gives the opposition time to build. Now that the details are out, we see what he means.
The most bizarre spin is that the House Democratic draft is less onerous than President Biden has proposed. As a share of GDP, the House proposal is still the largest tax increase since 1968. It also doesn’t account for the Senate Finance Committee, which has floated a paper with multi-trillions in tax increases to choose from.
If Americans are successful, Democrats want to tax more of their income. The top individual tax rate will rise to 39.6% from 37%, as Mr. Biden promised. But wait: The higher tax rate will kick in at a mere $400,000 for individuals and $450,000 for married couples. That’s down from $523,600 and $628,300 under current law.
This is a steep rate increase on two-earner upper-middle-class families. They may reach these income levels after a long career, and only for a couple of years, but Democrats want more than 40% if you include the 1.45% Medicare payroll tax and the 3.8% ObamaCare surcharge on investment income.
If you make more than $5 million, there will also be a three-percentage-point income-tax surcharge. That would take the top tax rate to something like 46.4%. Add California or New York taxes, and government will take about 60%. Hilariously, the committee figures the surtax will raise $127 billion in revenue, as if the rich will be dumb enough not to find tax shelters.
The House proposal will hit small businesses that pay taxes through the individual code especially hard. They’ll pay the higher individual rates, including a new 3.8% surtax on small business income, and they’ll pay on more of their income because the Democratic proposal eliminates the 20% deduction on qualified business income.
The death tax exemption would also be cut in half to $5.5 million—which would also hit small businesses and savers who have built up a small nest egg.
Corporations come in for a $900 billion fleecing, with the top tax rate rising to 26.5% from 21%. Add state and local corporate levies, and the 31% average rate will vault the U.S. back to the highest in the developed world.
The political myth behind all this is that no one making less than $400,000 a year will pay more. But the economic literature is clear that corporations don’t pay taxes. They are merely the collection vessels for levies that are passed along to some combination of employees, consumers and shareholders. Much of the $900 billion will be paid in smaller wage gains for workers who are already paying a Biden tax from higher inflation.
The White House claims it can get $600 billion in revenue from dynamic scoring from its spending and Mr. Neal also claims $700 billion in savings from drug price controls. That means there’s only a need for $200 billion in tax increases to pay for Mr. Manchin’s spending limit. House Democrats could soon be voting for 11 times the tax increases that the Senate will pass. Nice of the Speaker to volunteer her colleagues for retirement.
— The Wall Street Journal
