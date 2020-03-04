The Constitution grants Congress plenary authority over immigration policy, but liberal judges have increasingly usurped the law. On Monday the Supreme Court will consider if immigrants whom Congress has deemed deportable can seek sanctuary in the courts.
The Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) establishes rules and procedures by which immigrants may be removed from the country. To prevent federal courts from getting clogged, Congress created special immigration courts with multiple levels of administrative appeal and limited federal judicial review of cases.
In Department of Homeland Security v. Thuraissigiam, a Sri Lankan man caught after crossing the Mexican border illegally is challenging the INA’s expedited removal. The law lets the government use streamlined procedures to deport anyone unlawfully present in the country for less than two years.
The man applied for asylum, but two asylum officers and an immigration judge determined that he failed the “credible fear” test for staying in the U.S. A district judge rejected his legal challenge because the INA lets immigrants appeal only specific factual findings in federal court, none of which the plaintiff contested. But the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the INA’s expedited procedures violate the Constitution’s Suspension Clause protecting the writ of habeas corpus.
This is the principle that prisoners have a right to challenge the legal process by which they are detained. The Supreme Court has only once found a violation of the Suspension Clause—in Boumediene v. Bush (2008), which involved enemy combatants detained at Guantanamo Bay. But habeas corpus protects against unlawful executive detention, and the traditional remedy is release. The plaintiff here is not saying he was detained unlawfully, and the government wants to release him back to Sri Lanka. He isn’t seeking a habeas writ. He wants more procedural rights to stay in the U.S.
Under the Ninth Circuit ruling, anyone who steps foot into the U.S. would be entitled to a hearing before a federal judge. This would jam the courts and encourage more false asylum claims.
The High Court on Monday will also consider another judicial end-run around immigration law in Nasrallah v. Barr. An immigration judge concluded that a Lebanese immigrant who pleaded guilty to two felonies involving illegal trafficking of cigarettes was removable under the INA. The law bars federal court review of removal orders for aliens who commit criminal offenses such as his.
But the man sought protection under the United Nations Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CAT). The law lets immigration judges defer removal for immigrants who are more likely than not to be tortured if returned to their home country.
After a Board of Immigration Appeals found the man’s claim lacked credibility, he challenged his removal order in court. While the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals and seven other circuits have held that the INA does not allow federal review of such claims, the Seventh and Ninth Circuits have ruled otherwise.
Note the plaintiff here is challenging how the immigration judges decided the facts of his case, not the law per se. But Congress expressly amended the INA in 2005 to bar judicial review of removal orders for criminal immigrants except for constitutional claims under the CAT. It did so to prevent courts from getting inundated by immigrants making false torture claims to defer their removal.
Now some liberal judges are burrowing tunnels under immigration law and leaping over the Constitutional separation of powers. Down this road lies chaos—and not only at the southern border.
— The Wall Street Journal
