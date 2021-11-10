The press is full of triumphant accounts of how Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Biden saved their party, the country, and maybe the future of mankind by passing the $1 trillion infrastructure bill through the House late Friday night. It’s more accurate to say their divided party was rescued by 13 Republicans who voted with the Democrats.
With their narrow House majority, Democrats couldn’t pass the bill themselves after six left-wing Members voted no. Without those GOP votes, the bill would have failed and Democrats would have suffered another political defeat and more recriminations. Instead, Democratic leaders are moving ahead fast to focus on their $4 trillion entitlement spending and tax bill that is now more likely to pass.
The country needs spending on such public works as roads and bridges, and some projects will offer an economic return on the investment. But this bill throws money at far more than that, with only $110 billion reserved for this traditional infrastructure.
The bill includes tens of billions in public broadband subsidies that will pre-empt private investment. Amtrak gets a $66 billion bailout that should be enough to build a high-speed line in the Northeast corridor but almost certainly won’t because of union and political stipulations. Some $16 billion will go to a national rail network that is unnecessary and bleeds money.
The bill is also a large down payment on the Green New Deal. There’s $7.5 billion for electric-car charging stations that the Transportation Department will allocate. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm gets $21.5 billion for a new Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, which will pass out subsidies to favored projects. This will be a festival of corporate welfare serving political interests rather than the best return on investment. Think Solyndra, the sequel.
Though the bill doesn’t include a broad tax increase on individuals, it does include $14 billion in new Superfund excise taxes on 42 chemicals, minerals and metallic elements that will be passed along to consumers. The Congressional Budget Office (CB0) found the bill will add $256 billion to the federal deficit over 10 years, plus another $196 billion over the 2021 budget baseline in the government’s contract authority.
The 13 Republicans who voted for this are mostly from swing districts and no doubt want to associate themselves with a bill labeled bipartisan. Nineteen GOP Senators voted for the infrastructure bill, and their boast is that passing the bipartisan bill would make it more difficult for Democrats to pass the partisan budget bill.
To appease the left, Mr. Biden linked the infrastructure and entitlement bills. Progressives and Mrs. Pelosi extracted a written promise from swing-district Democrats to vote for the budget blowout after CBO publishes its cost estimates for the bill. House Democratic “centrists” have rolled over again, and Ms. Malliotakis has strengthened Mrs. Pelosi’s hand in the House. Her political rationalization now hangs on the willingness of West Virginia’s Joe Manchin to hold the line against the $4 trillion in the Senate.
The 13 Republicans resisted the pleas of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and whip Steve Scalise. The GOP leaders couldn’t even get the defectors to hold their votes to see if Democrats could pass the bill themselves. Failure would have given them leverage to get something from Democrats in return. That’s what Mrs. Pelosi did when Republicans ran the House and the Freedom Caucus created problems for GOP leaders. Mr. McCarthy has a long way to go to prove that he’s an effective legislative leader.
The silver lining of the infrastructure bill is that some projects will be worthwhile while most of it is one-time spending that will end. Not so the $4 trillion Democratic plan that would create new cradle-to-grave entitlements that are designed to make American families even more dependent on the government. It would corrode the incentive to work and build in new demands for higher taxes, which the middle class will eventually pay.
Voters last week sent a message that they don’t want more taxes and spending amid rising inflation and shortages across the economy. If Democrats pass this monstrosity anyway, the Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill will share the responsibility.
— The Wall Street Journal
