The Office for Civil Rights in Education is an arm of the administrative state that has often inflamed the culture wars in the last decade. So it was only a matter of time before it jumped into America’s latest, bitter cultural conflict on the progressive side. On Monday the agency targeted states that have limited the ability of local school districts to compel students to wear masks.
“I write to inform you that the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) is opening a directed investigation into whether the Tennessee Department of Education may be preventing school districts in the state from considering or meeting the needs of students with disabilities,” says the letter from the agency. The letter was also sent to education authorities in Utah, South Carolina, Oklahoma and Iowa.
The OCR has authority to revoke federal funding from institutions it deems to be violating civil-rights law. A 1973 federal law bars discrimination against students with disabilities. Because people with certain disabilities are at greater risk if infected with the coronavirus, OCR implies that states that restrict mask mandates are violating students’ civil rights.
What a contortion of the law. Far from being a question of civil rights, the wisdom of mask mandates, like all Covid mitigation measures, is an empirical and policy debate. Certainly no one would suggest that anti-mask policies are based on animus toward students with disabilities. Most data suggests the danger of coronavirus in children is comparable to that of the influenza virus, though the jury is still out on children and the more contagious Delta variant.
The OCR’s letter to the states notes that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masking for students “age 2 and older.” Yet that measure is not cost-free: Last year Susan Hopkins, a top U.K. public-health official, recommended against masking young children because “it’s really important that they can see facial expressions in order to develop their communications and language skills.”
Presumably seeing facial expressions is as important for children with certain disabilities, yet it would also be wrong for the federal government to try to ban mask mandates under the guise of civil rights.
Our view is that school districts are best situated to decide school masking policies for themselves. Some governors may even have exceeded their statutory authority by dictating school masking policies, as judges recently ruled in Texas and Florida. Yet the OCR’s effort to federalize the issue is an abuse of its power. It’s redolent of the CDC’s now-invalidated eviction ban in using the pandemic to aggrandize the power of unelected agency heads over vast swaths of American life.
The OCR says in the letter that it will be a “neutral factfinder” in its investigation. Yeah, right. The legal move comes after the White House ordered the Education Department to use “all available tools” to crack down on mask-mandate restrictions, and this is what the lawyers came up with. Using the bureaucracy to fight the culture war on trumped-up pretenses is a path to more social and political discord.
— The Wall Street Journal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.