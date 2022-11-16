Republican midterm election losses are piling up, as Democrats retained the Senate over the weekend and may still retake the House. An honest examination is in order as the recriminations fly, and the most striking midterm result so far is how the GOP lost the middle of the electorate in crucial races for Congress.
The Wall Street Journal: The GOP’s lost independents
- The Wall Street Journal
Republican midterm election losses are piling up, as Democrats retained the Senate over the … Read moreThe Wall Street Journal: The GOP's lost independents
