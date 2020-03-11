Chuck Schumer says he regrets the words he used to threaten Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh last week, but perhaps we should thank him for the moment of candor. The Senate Minority Leader has reminded the country of the threat that a Democratic Senate poses to judicial independence.
Mr. Schumer’s threats were cruder than most, but they are part of a larger Democratic-progressive project to politicize the judiciary and delegitimize the current Supreme Court. The effort has included opposing nearly all of Donald Trump’s judicial nominees, threatening Justices with punishment if they issue certain rulings, stigmatizing judges who belong to the Federalist Society, and even threatening to change the structure of the High Court.
This goes well beyond the familiar criticism of Supreme Court rulings they don’t like. And well beyond the popping off that President Trump has done about specific judges in specific cases. Mr. Trump is wrong to do so, but like so much of what he says it has had no legal effect. The judges ignore him, as they should, and so do Senate Republicans.
The GOP has reshaped the federal judiciary in the last three years the constitutional way. Mr. Trump has nominated competent judges, and the Senate has confirmed most of his choices. No one should be surprised since Mr. Trump promised to do this during the 2016 campaign, relying on the advice of conservative legal advisers.
Democrats are still angry that Mitch McConnell denied a Senate hearing to Merrick Garland, President Obama’s nominee to replace Antonin Scalia, in 2016. That was political hardball. But no less than Mr. Schumer tipped in 2007 that he would have done the same had George W. Bush had a Supreme Court opening to fill in his final year as President.
That future is again at stake, and Senate control arguably matters more to the judiciary than does the presidential race. Even if Mr. Trump is re-elected, a Senate Democratic majority would end the confirmation of judges who believe in constitutional originalism. Senate Democrats would refuse to confirm anyone associated with the Federalist Society or other conservative groups. And a Democratic President and Senate might not settle merely for nominating and confirming liberal judges.
The best indicator of Democratic intent is Sheldon Whitehouse, the Rhode Island Senator famous for excavating Brett Kavanaugh’s high-school yearbook. In January 2019, Mr. Whitehouse wrote to Chief Justice John Roberts to protest that the Court accepted friend-of-the-court briefs from “special interest groups that fail to disclose their donors.” He said if the Court didn’t cease and desist, “a legislative solution may be in order.” That’s a political threat.
Mr. Whitehouse repeated the charge last month in an amicus brief with three other Senators in a case challenging the structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The brief includes an appendix list of “a small and powerful cabal of self-interested entities” that dare to file amicus briefs disagreeing with Mr. Whitehouse on legal and policy issues.
Meanwhile, the Committee on Codes of Conduct of the U.S. Judicial Conference issued a draft opinion in January that would bar judges from belonging to the Federalist Society but not to the American Bar Association. A member of that committee is John McConnell, a federal district judge in Rhode Island who was promoted for the bench by none other than Sheldon Whitehouse.
In August last year, Mr. Whitehouse and four other Senators—three on the Judiciary Committee as he is—escalated the political intimidation. “The Supreme Court is not well,” they wrote in an amicus brief on a gun-regulation case. “Perhaps the Court can heal itself before the public demands it be ‘restructured in order to reduce the influence of politics.’”
What does “restructured” mean? It could mean packing the Court by creating seats for more than nine Justices. Democrats would have to kill the Senate’s legislative filibuster so they could pass legislation without 60 votes. But that is what Senate Democrats did in 2013 to the filibuster rule for judicial nominees. They did so in order to pack the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals with a liberal majority to protect Mr. Obama’s aggressive use of regulation.
Why would anyone think Senate Democrats wouldn’t do it again if they had the power? The Democratic goal here isn’t merely to rebalance the courts with more liberal nominees the democratic way. The goal is to intimidate the judiciary into ruling the way Democrats want—or else.
— The Wall Street Journal
