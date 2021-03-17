Democrats are elated with the popularity of their $1.9 trillion spending bill, which they passed under the political cover of the Covid emergency. Handing out money is always popular, especially when there appear to be no costs.
Enjoy the moment because the costs will soon arrive in the form of tax increases. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen put that looming prospect on the table on Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.” Here’s the exchange with George Stephanopoulos:
Ms. Yellen: “Well, President Biden has put forward a number of proposals. He hasn’t proposed a wealth tax, but he has proposed that corporations and wealthy individuals should pay more in order to meet the needs of the economy, the spending we need to do, and over time I expect that we will be putting forth proposals to get deficits under control.”
Mr. Stephanopoulos: “But no wealth tax?”
Ms. Yellen: “Well, that’s something that we haven’t decided yet, and can look at, but . . . President Biden during the campaign proposed a higher tax rate on corporations, on individuals and on payments, capital gains and dividend payments that are received, and those are alternatives that address—that are similar in their impact to a wealth tax.”
So Ms. Yellen won’t even rule out Ms. Warren’s wealth tax that would hit all assets above $50 million each year and that Mr. Biden didn’t campaign on. The Treasury Secretary is also floating a global minimum tax on corporations, which would reduce the tax competition among countries that is a rare discipline on political tax appetites.
Expect more such taxing surprises, as Democrats debate which taxpayers to gore, but one sure bet is that this won’t be as popular as passing out money. Paying the bill never is.
— The Wall Street Journal
