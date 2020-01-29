The report that John Bolton’s book draft implicates President Trump more closely to ordering a delay in military aid to Ukraine is hardly a surprise and won’t — and shouldn’t — change the impeachment result. It does, however, complicate the trial task for Republican Senators, and our advice is for Mr. Trump’s former national security adviser to tell the public now what he says in his book.
Mr. Trump and his media acolytes are calling Mr. Bolton a mercenary who is merely trying to sell books. Mr. Bolton and his publisher deny it, and there is no evidence beyond assertion to contradict their denial.
Mr. Bolton’s lawyer, Chuck Cooper, says he submitted the draft of his client’s memoir to the White House for security-clearance screening on Dec. 30. Yet the New York Times account of what the book says about Mr. Trump and Ukraine appears a month later — on the eve of the Senate vote on witnesses. The timing is Kavanaugh-esque.
Whoever leaked the book’s contents wants to use Mr. Bolton to turn the Senate impeachment trial into a larger political drama. But we’ve known Mr. Bolton long enough to doubt that he’d want to sandbag Republican Senators or the President he worked for. He’s a straight-shooter, even if he sometimes aims right between the eyes.
The New York Times’s story contains no “bombshells,” notwithstanding the media hype. Anyone paying attention, or who has read Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson’s Nov. 18 letter to House Members, knows that Mr. Trump mistrusted Ukraine and considered cutting off aid. Anyone who read the rough transcript of Mr. Trump’s July 25 call with Ukraine’s President knows he wanted an investigation of Hunter and Joe Biden.
All Mr. Bolton reportedly adds is news of a conversation in which Mr. Trump made a direct connection between the two that nearly everyone already assumed.
This still isn’t close to a high crime or misdemeanor. Mr. Trump’s reckless judgment was resisted by his staff and Senators like Mr. Johnson, and the President eventually changed his mind. Ukraine never opened an investigation, the U.S. aid was delivered on time, and Mr. Trump met with Ukraine’s President in New York. There was no crime, and Mr. Trump’s military support for Ukraine continues to be far more robust than Barack Obama’s.
Yet the release of the book’s contents puts GOP Senators in a tough political spot. Democrats and the impeachment press say the news is more cause to call Mr. Bolton as a trial witness. Minority leader Chuck Schumer, the never-understated one, said Monday that Republicans who refuse will be engaging in a “coverup.”
The Democratic leader doesn’t want witnesses any more than Republicans do — certainly not if one is Hunter Biden. What he wants is for Republicans to do the dirty work of voting down witnesses so he can shout coverup from here to November. The problem for GOP Senators is they have to take the vote on witnesses without knowing what Mr. Bolton might say. If he incriminates Mr. Trump after the trial ends, it could hurt GOP chances of holding the Senate majority this year.
If you want to know what a Trump second term would be like without a GOP House or Senate, think Richard Nixon in 1974. No good judges confirmed, no legislation except on liberal terms, relentless investigation and harassment. The best people remaining would leave the Administration, and the GOP would be set up for a wipeout in 2022 and 2024.
With the news of what’s in the book already public, Mr. Bolton can help everyone, including himself, by erasing any doubt about what he knows. He can tell the American public what he wrote—now, before the Senate votes on witnesses. Lay it all out. Put to rest the “coverup” talking point.
This doesn’t require testifying to the Senate. Mr. Bolton could do it in a public statement, a TV interview, or an op-ed in this publication. Our editors are standing by.
—The Wall Street Journal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.