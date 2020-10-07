Editor:
Given the poor level of historical knowledge in the states today, it is unsurprising that few know that there was quite a bit of opposition to the current federal constitution when it was originally proposed for ratification by the states. Foremost among its opponents was a group now known as the Anti-Federalists.
They saw in the charter put together in Philadelphia in 1787 a system of government that would consolidate the free, unique, and independent states into a single, debased nation ruled unjustly from a distant capitol. Their fears have largely come to pass, which is a testimony to their wisdom but a sad reality for us.
One of the provisions of the constitution that worried them the most in this regard was the federal judiciary set up under Article III. Brutus of New York state, the pen-name of one of the most insightful of the Anti-Federalists, wrote of this branch in the following words in his essay published on 31 Jan. 1788:
‘They [the judges of the federal Supreme Court] will give the sense of every article of the constitution, that may from time to time come before them. And in their decisions they will not confine themselves to any fixed or established rules, but will determine, according to what appears to them, the reason and spirit of the constitution. The opinions of the supreme court, whatever they may be, will have the force of law; because there is no power provided in the constitution, that can correct their errors, or controul their adjudications. From this court there is no appeal.
“... The judicial power will operate to effect, in the most certain, but yet silent and imperceptible manner, what is evidently the tendency of the constitution: — I mean, an entire subversion of the legislative, executive and judicial powers of the individual states. Every adjudication of the supreme court, on any question that may arise upon the nature and extent of the general government, will affect the limits of the state jurisdiction. In proportion as the former enlarge the exercise of their powers, will that of the latter be restricted.” (https://teachingamericanhistory.org/library/document/brutus-xi/).
Thus, the issue is not so much whether this person or that one becomes a justice on the federal Supreme Court (though this is not insignificant), but rather with the Court itself. Any answer to the problem of the federal judiciary and its ever-expanding powers must also include some form of check on its actions.
The most obvious is to allow the US Senate to vacate or amend rulings of the Supreme Court, just as the House of Lords was able to do with regard to the courts in England until very recently.
We have, however, deified the current federal constitution to such an unwise extent that it is nearly impossible to enact prudent changes to its text. It has in a very real sense become an untouchable idol, a vengeful and terrible god that must not be questioned.
But if that attitude persists, we will find ourselves subjected to more outlandish, more outrageous rulings from the federal Supreme Court in the months and years ahead that will allow nothing of Christian culture or local decision-making to remain alive in Louisiana or any of the other states.
Walt Garlington
Swartz
