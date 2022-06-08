It would seem that President Joe Biden and his handlers are really bent on doing away with the Second Amendment to the Constitution, quickly if they can, more slowly if they must. I read an article on The New American which observed: "The Tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24 has given leftists another excuse to push their predetermined goal of more gun control. Many Republican politicians are also joining their effort incrementally making it impossible for civilians to defend themselves.
In other words, a whole batch of gutless RINOs are caving in to leftist pressure to help in doing away with the Second Amendment. That's what it really comes down to when shorn of all the sophistry about "protecting children."
The New American article noted that "red flag laws," which multiple Republican politicians have supported, are particularly dangerous as they allow the government to confiscate law-abiding Americans' firearms without due process or even an accusation of a crime merely because they are labeled as “dangerous.” This violates both the Second and Fourth Amendments.
But we are not supposed to worry about all of that. After all, our present glorious president, who is nothing more than a sit-in for Obama, has assured us in a recent speech that "the Second Amendment, like all other rights, is not absolute." In other words, the government can just remove those rights if they feel there is a pressing need. This includes total gun confiscation. I submit, even from the president, this is utter drivel.
There is presently a bill in Congress, H.R. 7910, which provides expanded background checks, restrictions on how you can store your guns and a ban on bump stocks. The leftists are in a heat to ram this bill through as soon as possible. It's worth noting that nothing in this bill would have remotely stopped the shootings in Uvalde.
People need to start bombarding their Congress critters with demands that they not vote for any new gun control bills that will weaken the Second Amendment. We need to keep tabs on how they vote on this issue and make sure they know we are doing so.
