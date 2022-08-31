A couple of weeks ago, I took a ride on a Monroe City Bus. I wanted to talk to riders about their experiences and get an idea of what we could do better. For 45 minutes, I got to visit with residents who shared what they really enjoy about the city of Monroe. They also shared where we need to do better.
Overall, it was a wonderfully positive experience. I rode Route 9 and found the bus to be extremely clean and thankfully, in the August heat, the air was blowing. I can also say, we have some of the friendliest bus operators who are helpful and courteous.
I learned more about the many reasons people rely on mass transit. It’s an affordable way to get to your doctors’ appointments — Route 9 took us to Ochsner LSU Monroe. I saw parents getting their kids to school, and citizens making grocery runs, all using the city bus.
It was a rainy day in the city, which allowed me to see how riders navigate public transportation in inclement weather. My takeaways were many: I saw the need for additional sheltered bus stops. It’s tough enough waiting for the bus in the cold or the heat — adding rain to the equation makes the experience even more difficult.
I spoke with Marc Keenan, General Manager of the Monroe Transit System about completing a new site study to determine the best locations for future bus shelters. Currently, there are about 40 bus shelters throughout the city; they are in the process of being refurbished.
Thanks to a grant through the city’s Planning and Urban Development Department, we will be installing six new bus shelters, including the replacement of the current shelter located at Louisville Avenue in front of Wal-Mart. The shelter will be replaced with a larger shelter. These installations will be completed by the end of the year.
I also saw how difficult it can be to exit the bus. When you enter the bus, you do so from the established bus stop. However, when you reach your stop, you sometimes exit onto grass. We are working to determine how best we can improve the exiting experience for our riders.
I genuinely enjoyed meeting citizens and getting a glimpse of their lives as they rode the city bus. I look forward to working with my team to better serve you all. If you see me riding your bus, please stop and say, “Hi.”
