I believe our community should be aware of this pro-life organization. Our pastors and religious leaders surely need to know that it is here. The name of this state-of-the-art organization is Life Choices Pregnancy Center.
The name says it all. This center promotes life and hope for all women and young girls. These are people who have a difficult decision to make. The decision will affect the rest of their life. Help is available here to make that decision. Everyone is a child of God and is treated as such. No one is turned away or chastised for the choice they make.
Every client has a decision. They are shown an ultra-sound of the life within them, only if they choose. They receive pro-life brochures. They are prayed over if they wish to be and encouraged toward choosing life for their unborn baby. They are encouraged to bring Jesus into the equation if they feel comfortable with it. Some do, some do not. No judgment there, only love and prayers for them.
Many services are provided, such as infant clothes, diapers, formula, toys, informative videos about the birth process and after birth care for babies. They work with adoption agencies. Counseling is provided for clients, even post-abortion counseling from a past abortions. Once a year a pro-life banquet is held with tremendous speakers. Many financial blessings for the pro-life center comes from this. Only abstinence is spoken of and no birth control pills or devices are given out. They are pro-life, period.
The staff are the beautiful faces of encouragement and hope for their clients.
Their clients come with many emotions of fear, rejection or abandonment. They leave with new hope and new dreams. They have options never thought possible, in the depth of their despair.
Jeremiah 1:5 says, “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you. Before you were born, I set you apart.”
