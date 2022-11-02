We have an opportunity in West Monroe to re-elect two experienced and qualified school board representatives on Nov. 8.
For the past eight years, Ouachita Parish School Board District A has been represented by Tommy Comeaux who is running for a third and final term, and District B has been represented by Shere May, who is seeking a second term. I have known both candidates for many years and have the utmost respect for them.
We are blessed in our community to have representatives like Tommy and Shere, both sharing vast knowledge and experience in education and a willingness to serve. Experience truly matters when making decisions that affect our school system, children and community.
I have witnessed over the years the sacrifices they have made serving our community on the school board. They work tirelessly day after day on special projects, fielding phone calls from constituents, visiting school campuses and meeting with members of our community. The work of a school board member isn’t relegated to a meeting of the board. Their work picks up when they leave the school board meeting, and I can assure you that no one will outwork Shere May or Tommy Comeaux.
If you know these two, you know their positive reputation. When faced with challenges and tough decisions, they prayerfully lead with conviction, based on knowledge and facts, not emotion. They lead with our children, educators, support staff and community in mind. It’s that kind of leadership we need representing us and leading the Ouachita Parish School Board. They both care immensely about the students of Ouachita Parish. Our children’s education and safety are top priority.
I am grateful for conservative leaders like Tommy and Shere whose wisdom is immeasurable. I am also thankful for the life lessons, instruction and wisdom I have gained from them. Wisdom matters in leading and guiding our school board. Tommy has three daughters and Shere has two sons, all of whom graduated from West Monroe High School and are now successful in their careers. Currently, Tommy and Shere have grandchildren attending Ouachita Parish Schools. They certainly have a vested interest in the success of our school system and will continue working to make Ouachita Parish the best it can be.
I am proud to support both candidates, and I ask you to please join me in re-electing Tommy Comeaux and Shere May to serve on the Ouachita Parish School Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.