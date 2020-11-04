Editor:
Louisiana has been through a lot this year: COVID, hurricanes, divisive elections. If ever there were a time when we needed some consolation, this is it.
With that in mind, Sts Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church (2011 Forsythe Ave., Monroe, La.) invites everyone to attend our St Martin’s Day Festival this Saturday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., a celebration of Louisiana’s French Christian heritage in history, music, and food. The focal point is the great St Martin of Tours (+397 A.D.), France’s and Louisiana’s Patron Saint, whose main feast day is Nov. 11. However, there are other holy men and women honored in Louisiana’s place names, and they are likewise included in this Festival.
The Grace of God is abundantly present in His Saints, and as we draw near to them, we too will receive the comfort and blessing and warmth of that Grace.
We at Sts Constantine and Helen hope you will sit for a spell with us this Saturday to experience that uplifting fellowship with the Saints while also enjoying a bit of the food and music of Louisiana’s past and present as we delve into the varied aspects of our heritage. Please join us if you can!
Walt Garlington
Swartz
