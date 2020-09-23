Editor:
Throughout the history of our nation, voting in national elections has been highly policed and strictly supervised in order to ensure and preserve the integrity of the vote. It has always been priority No. 1, to assure the voter, the American citizen, that their vote is accurately cast and counted.
We have, for many years, had the ability to request a ballot, and cast our vote via the U.S. Postal Service. A vote “by mail,” if you will.
Those votes, referred to as absentee votes, had several requirements that had to be met, in order to be valid.
Over the past 20 or more years, exceptions to these requirements have been made, in order that every American citizen has the opportunity to have a say in the leadership of our nation. Early voting is one such more recent accommodation, and extended voting hours have also been added. More accessible places to vote have also been added.
In all cases, the integrity and accuracy of the vote was and is protected and verifiable. Without these protections, voting results are, for all intents and purposes, meaningless.
Absentee voting is not mail-in voting, as is being claimed by the media and the democrats. Democratic-run states want to arbitrarily send ballots, unsolicited, to addresses and people all over their state, with no ability to actually verify a voters identity or legitimacy.
This is lunacy, and an abdication of our sovereignty. Where this has been rarely allowed, election results have been delayed for several months, and hundreds if not thousands of votes cast in that manner, have ultimately been disallowed. It is foolish and dishonest to think otherwise.
In order to protect our sovereignty, we must protect our voting laws, just as we protect our borders.
Frank Scalia
Monroe
