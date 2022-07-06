Editor:
After a grand trip out west through six states over 21 days, visiting three National Parks—Sequoia, Grand Canyon (North Rim) and Zion—we have a refreshed perspective arriving back to Louisiana. Our highest fuel cost was $6.40 per gallon in California while the lowest was $4.10 per gallon in Texas.
Almost all highways outside of Louisiana were well maintained and safe. The condition of roads is dramatically improved outside of Louisiana. Many, many families are traveling. People are tired of being cooped up with COVID restrictions. They want to live a life that has been taken away for the last two years. Sequoia was crowded but not unbearable. The mountains are cool and beautiful even though recovery from recent widespread wildfires is evident.
The North Rim of the Grand Canyon is the least crowded, yet very busy. Zion is very crowded to the point of taking away from the enjoyment. Severe drought persists throughout the West. Water is precious. Wildfire is a constant threat. The number of international visitors we encountered from Asia, Europe, Central and South America is impressive.
The parks are beautiful and the world visits them with a sense of awe and excitement. Visitor count is close to overwhelming park personnel and straining on infrastructure. Staggered entrance times, reservations, trail lotteries, gate closures are recent efforts to mitigate the crush. Funding is inadequate for the amount of use. National Park Service budget fiscal year 2022 is $3.5 billion for 63 National Parks and 423 individual park units (battlefields, monuments, memorials, historic sites etc.).
Back to West Monroe. After a fresh look at other places we think, “Do we want to continue to live in Louisiana, in West Monroe?” For now, yes. Northeast Louisiana, Ouachita Parish, is one of the best places to live in this state. Cost of living is lower than average, basic services are available including medical, shopping, policing (safety), clean plentiful water, dependable electrical power, maintained roads, fire protection, banking, repair services etc. The climate is bearable (mostly because I have lived in this state all my life).
Local government: Mayor Staci Mitchell is doing a fine job for the city of West Monroe. Former Mayor Dave Norris handed off a solid foundation to his successor. Despite not having the same advantage, Mayor Friday Ellis is off to an earnest start for the city of Monroe and has much to overcome. Monroe has been in decline for decades. Ouachita Parish is competently run by the Police Jury.
Still, when we travel, we ask ourselves, “Is West Monroe still the place to live? Is Louisiana? What is the long view?”
Lately we hedge our bets.
Mark Williford
West Monroe
