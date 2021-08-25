Editor:
A current ad campaign encourages us to ask questions about the so-called COVID-19 vaccine. So with that in mind, I have 11 questions.
Vice President Kamala Harris stated during the campaign that she would not take this so-called vaccine when Trump was in office, so how did it suddenly become safe after the election?
If it is so safe, why are the pharmaceutical companies who created it and distribute it unwilling to take legal liability for any adverse consequences?
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, MD referred to two academic studies that indicate wearing cloth masks does not prevent the spread of COVID-19. An email from Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request revealed he knows this is true, so when a company or school system requires masks to be worn, aren’t they assuming legal liability for each individual who might experience harm resulting from the long-term wearing of these facial coverings?
Why is there such insistence that people who have successfully recovered from COVID-19 get the “jab” when they have built-in immunity and getting the “jab” would cause them harm?
With thousands of illegal aliens crossing the border, many of whom are knowingly carriers of COVID-19, why the harsh mandates for U.S. citizens to get the jab and wear the masks?
Given the debacles the Biden administration has made with the economy, the border and Afghanistan, is it really logical to assume it is to be trusted with our health?
Why does big tech and big media shut down discussion of medical alternatives?
How much money have the big three pharmaceutical companies responsible for the so-called vaccine made in the last 18 months?
Why do “experts” act like it’s either get the “jab” or die, especially when people who have gotten the “jab” also have died from COVID or when people who have not gotten the “jab” recovered from COVID?
Do you think a newspaper owned by a big media company, such as, let’s say, Gannett, would even publish a letter to the editor asking questions of this nature?
William Covington Jr., PhD.
West Monroe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.