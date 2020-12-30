Editor:
When we rang in 2020, we Americans shook our collective heads and sighed in relief. We had just come off yet a third year of the first term of a Trump presidency, and perhaps, just perhaps, things would settle down.
Despite unprecedented accomplishments during the preceding three years, the hatred for this truly great leader had continued to build. Unprecedented—a word used to define Trump’s presidency as no other in the history of our country. Unprecedented accomplishments and unprecedented hatred for the man.
2020 was a year that should be in our rear view mirror, but just may be a harbinger of things to come.
The remarkable growth in our economy, that Trump accomplished, in spite of a constant, growing and ever louder drumbeat of “Trump haters,” would soon come crashing down. In three years, he had “drained the swamp of DC.”
If people dying from a virus could be blamed on Trump, then it was worth those people dying. This became obvious with the puzzling decisions of Democratic governors and mayors in key states and cities across the country, as the effects of COVID-19 took its toll, and deaths escalated and were blamed on the virus, even when it wasn’t the cause.
Shut down the country because of a virus, and blame the shutdown and the virus on Trump. Then, create a several trillion-dollar “relief fund” in order to give a tiny measure of relief to the citizens of our country. A relief made necessary because of a crisis in and to the economy; one which they had created.
Trump was/is a man of action. When scientists said something couldn’t be done, he asked why. He challenged people to find a way.
He developed the “Warp Speed” program and it was exactly that. Vaccines that normally take years to develop, were developed in months, if not weeks.
And then came the 2020 election season. Observers in our country and around the world, predicted with certainty, that Trump would be re-elected in a landslide, because, in addition to his track record of delivering on his vision and promises, the democrats had no winner among their candidates. They went through more than 20 contenders, weeding them all and settling on a politician with a proven failed record.
They weren’t worried, because they had a plan. A plan to subvert the will of the people. A foolproof plan to steal the election. With the media in their pockets, and with big tech as their partner, there was no way the outcome of the election could or would reflect the actual vote of the people.
Trump garnered more than 75 million legal votes, but the election was stolen and given to a candidate who couldn’t draw a crowd of more than a couple dozen supporters at his rallies. And that wasn’t enough. Ballots, thousands of blank ballots, we waiting in the wings. Waiting to be cast for Biden, in the darkness of night.
And then, even with sworn testimony of witnesses, with the sworn testimony of real high tech specialists, and the sworn statements of whistle blowers, a compliant judiciary thwarted every effort to challenge the results. Never denying the fraud and outright theft of the election, but with judgments that the challenges were not filed in a timely manner.
No, 2021 won’t be a new year, and a new beginning. It will just the results of an effective but dishonest opposition that went on for four years. And the tragedy is sadly and unalterably our own.
Frank Scalia
Monroe
