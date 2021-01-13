Editor:
The “riot” at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. during the patriotic rally there on Jan. 6 has taken attention away from the fact that there was major vote fraud in the November 3rd election. Supposedly now, the issue of major vote fraud will be quietly buried. It shouldn’t.
Writer Alex Newman, writing in the Dec. 7 issue of The New American magazine wrote, “In the run-up to the election, Biden appears to have inadvertently let the cat out of the bag, bragging about having the largest ‘voter fraud organization in history. We’re in a situation where we have put together--and youse guys did it for President Obama’s administration before this--we have put together the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics,’ he said in an interview. The fake media and fake ‘fact checkers’ dismissed this as Biden misspeaking. However, the evidence strongly suggests Biden may have inadvertently told the truth.”
I found it interesting that the “riot” so-called, in Washington on the 6th occurred just about the time that the Senators were about to either certify or question the electoral votes from the different states. Some will say that was mere coincidence. However, in my experience with the political realm, I have found that someone’s political agenda usually takes precedence over coincidence. That was the case on Jan. 6. After the rioters were cleared out, the electoral certifications for the states were just rushed through with no further thought of questioning them.
And then there is the questions of who the “rioters” really were. Regular Trump supporters don’t do this sort of thing. I read a couple different accounts where one of the rioters was part of a Black Lives Matter demonstration earlier this year. If that is accurate, then you can bet the farm he was not there as a Trump supporter.
Now the socialist Democrats in Congress want to rush through an impeachment process for Mr. Trump, one of the provisions of which will be that he cannot run for president in 2024.
Do you begin now to see where all this is going? We may have reached a point in this country where it is impossible to ever have another honest election. If that ends up being the case, then this country will effectively have ceased to exist and we will have become, in effect, a one-party oligarchy.
Al Benson Jr.
Sterlington
