Editor:
I am writing this letter in response to Jim Brown’s recent column, “Leadership needed on Louisiana Property Insurance.” As a former board member of the Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Company (Citizens), I would like to correct many erroneous statements Mr. Brown made in his article.
The Louisiana Legislature created Citizens as an insurer of last resort and required its rates to be more expensive than the rates of private insurance companies in order to keep the state out of the insurance business. Citizens was created just before hurricanes Katrina and Rita devastated Louisiana and under its then-leadership did not have sufficient reinsurance in place to pay all its claims. As a result, Citizens was forced to issue $978 million in bonds to pay its claims. Assessments to pay off those bonds began in 2006 and will continue until 2026. It should be noted Mr. Brown incorrectly states Louisiana property owners will have “to pay a penalty for the next 20 years.” The truth is there are four years remaining on the assessment, not 20.
Mr. Brown began his criticism of Citizens by stating it had “unqualified management” when it was created nearly two decades ago. However, Citizens has come a long way since 2004 when it was led by leaders put in place by Mr. Brown during his time as Insurance Commissioner. Although Citizens suffered from poor management prior to Hurricane Katrina, since then under the leadership of Commissioner Jim Donelon it operates efficiently and has become financially sound. The reduction of Citizens’ policy count is clear evidence of the great progress the organization has made since 2006. When Hurricane Katrina hit, Citizens had 173,000 policies, or 10 percent of the Louisiana property insurance market. When Hurricane Laura hit in 2020, Citizens had only 35,000 policies, or 0.5 percent of the market. Fewer Citizens policies means less risk for an assessment on all property insurance policyholders to pay its claims.
Additionally, Mr. Brown states Citizens had “completely inadequate reinsurance” when it began operations prior to Hurricane Katrina in 2005. While that is true, Mr. Brown failed to acknowledge that Citizens now maintains more than adequate reinsurance. In fact, despite the devastating property damaged caused by hurricanes Laura, Delta, Zeta and Ida in 2020 and 2021, Citizens was able to pay all its policyholders’ claims without issuing another assessment thanks to its appropriate amount of reinsurance. In fact, despite paying $36.7 million for claims from hurricanes Laura, Delta, Zeta and Ida, Citizens did not come close to exhausting its reinsurance limits.
Furthermore, while Mr. Brown lavishly praises Florida’s state-run property insurance company, Florida Citizens’ own CEO recognizes the serious problems the company is facing—mainly because Florida Citizens is less expensive than private insurance, unlike Louisiana Citizens, which is required by law to be more expensive than private insurance. Consequently, Florida Citizens is rapidly gaining new policies. As the Florida Citizens CEO noted, “We are literally netting over 5,500 new customers per week.”
The Palm Beach Post explained the massive number of new policies “could spell trouble for the state-run insurer if a major hurricane were to hit.” If Florida Citizens is unable to pay all claims, it would impose a surcharge on Florida homeowners to bail out Florida Citizens. Unlike Louisiana Citizens, Florida Citizens has far too much risk on its books. An expert with the Insurance Information Institute went as far as declaring the “home insurance market in Florida is in crisis...In fact, the private insurance marketplace now is on a trajectory for collapse.” Florida Citizens is proposing a rate increase of nearly 11 percent, the highest allowed by law. The last thing we need is for Louisiana Citizens to become more like Florida Citizens.
Finally, Mr. Brown asks, “What happens if there is significant additional destruction because of future hurricanes? Are there plans in the works to deal with such a problem?” In short, yes. Citizens is prepared to handle property damage from future hurricanes. Thanks to outstanding leadership, Citizens is now a financially sound insurer of last resort for Louisiana homeowners who are unable to obtain insurance in the private market, including approximately 1,000 in the Monroe area.
Sam Little
Former member of Louisiana Citizens’ board of directors,
representing Louisiana Farm Bureau
