Editor:
Let me begin by clarifying something that was mentioned earlier concerning stopping for school buses — The law was not clear and needs to be rectified since there has been a revision.
You must always stop for any loading or unloading school bus you approach if you are traveling in the same direction. You are not legally required to stop if you are on a divided highway, with lanes separated by a median or physical divider or a highway with at least two lanes of travel in each direction, with an additional center lane that is designated as a turn lane.
If you are confused, it might be because just a few years ago, it was only legal to proceed when the highway was divided by a median or physical barrier. That is not the case any longer. Recent revisions, aimed at keeping children from walking across five lanes of travel, now require buses to load and unload on both sides of the highway.
I am sure you have many questions about police and their operations. Now you have a chance to see the other side the news media does not show you. You get a good look at police operations by attending a West Monroe Citizen Police Academy.
The West Monroe Citizen Police Academy is fully endorsed by Chief of Police Jeff Terrell and Mayor Staci Mitchell. Chief Terrell put the academy under the direction of the Community Police Division, which is headed by Capt. C. J. Beck.
Capt. Beck is assisted by Cpl. Ron Chapman and officer Ryan May. The entire unit is under the supervision of Maj. Carl Turner. The goal of the academy is educating attendees on the operations of the department. This is accomplished through lecture, demonstrations, hands-on activities and tours.
The Citizen’s Police Academy is an 11-week program held once a week from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and is designed to give citizens knowledge of the job of a West Monroe police officer. Each weekly class meets at various locations in the city of West Monroe with different topics. Each topic is taught by members and associates of the department who specialize in the topic being presented. The topics covered include the following: patrol, detectives, crime scene, evidence, crash reconstruction, K-9, SWAT, use of force, DWI investigations, street crimes, Metro Narcotics, 9-1-1 Operations and Communications, homeland security, community police, school resource programs, shooting simulator (experience having to make a split-second decision), records and mental health. There is also a tour of the police station and courtroom.
Attendees also have an opportunity to ride along with a police officer and experience firsthand what the officer goes through on his or her shift and the calls they may receive.
To attend the academy, you must be at least 18-years-old, not have a felony record, not be on probation and submit to a background check. It is necessary that you commit to attending each week which allows you to take part in each aspect of police work. It is one night a week for 11 weeks,but it goes by quickly and is very informative.
For questions pertaining to the Citizen’s Police Academy contact Capt. C. J. Beck at cbeck@westmonroe.la.gov.
Remember when you see an officer tell them “Thanks for your service.”
Jim Addison
West Monroe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.