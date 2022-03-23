Editor:
In the 1840s, Edgar Allen Poe allegorized modern day America in his short story, “The System of Dr. Tarr and Professor Fether.” That story, those who have read it will recall, centers on a young gentleman traveler in the south of France who is told of a particular “insane asylum.” Its innovative methods of treatment were the reason for its particularity, mention and interest to the young traveler who decided to satisfy his curiosity by sidetracking from his scheduled tour a day and visiting the institution.
Being graciously received he was entertained and instructed by the head of the “asylum” who acted as his host. The morning passed as the guest inquired and the administrator informed with answers that began to skew the perception of the traveler’s original understanding of the institution’s unique methodology. At length, the noon meal was announced, and the guest was invited with the enticement of meeting and dining with the remainder of the staff.
On entering the dining hall the young man was immediately surprised and overwhelmed at the elaborate display before him. All manner of delicacies graced the table with an accompanying array of wines. No expense seemed to him have been spared. Nor were the diners less costly arrayed. Though somewhat quirkily arranged, their finery displayed expense.
The dinner conversation was a series of anecdotes from the diners on particular mental aberrations they had witnessed at the institute interrupted by occasional combined yelling from the holding areas of the building. Although, unheeded by the diners, the noise created by the inmates was that of a convolution in the making. Within minutes the inmates were able to seize control of the diners and the institution - upon which the young inquirer learned the truth. That those who had entertained and dined him; those who had elaborated their experiences in their days at the “asylum” were themselves the legitimate inmates who had overwhelmed the proper staff and taken control of the institution a month earlier. One of the captured staff had crawled through a sewer in order to affect their release.
Today this country, the United States of America, is being administered by those who should easily qualify as equivalent inmates in the Poe tale. Their ideology is insane and wicked because it is unbiblical. Through their efforts in public education, literature, entertainment media, news outlets, religious institutions, etc. they have created an army of revolutionaries who are working assiduously to undermine or tear down the foundational standards through which they and the world have so wonderfully benefited.
Where are those who will crawl through the sewers to restore us?
Walter H. Trisler, Rayville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.