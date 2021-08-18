Editor:
This is a letter I sent to U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy as well as to U.S. Congresswoman Julia Letlow.
Afghanistan has fallen and we need to get the American soldiers and citizens as well as all the Afghans who supported us and those Afghans who are under threat of the Taliban over our 20-year presence out of that Islamofascist disaster area this minute.
And where is Biden while all of this is happening? On vacation of course, and I bet at home in his basement in Delaware.
Biden and his administration are a disaster and must be impeached and the heads of the CIA, NSA and joint chiefs of staff, especially Gen. Mark Milley should be fired for this wholly unnecessary disaster. When you are having hearings about what the heck happened, please ask them if they have “woke” up yet. Teaching our soldiers that critical race theory garbage and sowing division among our ranks instead of forming a unified fighting force is in my mind an offense worthy of court martial.
How is it possible that enough army and air force equipment to supply 300,000 soldiers was turned over to the Taliban to be used against us? And all paid by U.S. taxpayers.
Biden has only been in office for six months and has already opened the gates to overrun our own country. The largest crime rates, most illegal border crossings, most illegal drug shipments, most COVID-19 cases (caused I believe from Biden’s dumping infected illegals all over the country), largest inflation rate, largest debt rate and at this rate we won’t make it another 42 months under this Biden administration.
I am truly worried for the 6,000 soldiers Biden sent into harm’s way and am concerned this could be a complete slaughter which would do nothing but delight the Taliban’s new friends, the Chinese Communist Party.
We could hope Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and cabinet, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi would be true leaders and fly to Afghanistan and personally supervise the evacuation until the last person is rescued. They should be there firsthand to see the terror in the eyes of the Afghans being left behind to gruesome tortures and deaths that await them after our final departure. The screams and wails of these poor souls will echo in their ears for all eternity.
As atonement, these “leaders” should beg to wear all the dog tags of each of the fallen soldiers (over 2,300 from the U.S. and 66,000 Afghan) to remind them everyday of those lost souls. They won’t do any of this because they have no moral compass, conscience, ethics or honor about them whatsoever.
You must take action. Remove these people from office.
Steve Ray, West Monroe
